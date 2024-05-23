Submit a PHRC Right-to-Know Request

All requests must:

Be in writing using either the PHRC form or the Office of Open Records (OOR) form.

Specifically identify or describe the records being sought.

Include a name and address, to which the response will be sent.

Be from a legal resident of the U.S.

Once you fill out the form:

Submit your request by mail

Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Executive

ATTN: Debbie Walters, Agency Open Records Officer

333 Market Street, 8th Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17101-2210

Submit your request by email or fax - 717- 787-0420

Submit your request in person

PHRC Executive Offices

333 Market Street, 8th Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17101-2210

The PHRC does not release records relating to a complaint filed with it through the Right-to-Know Law. Under the noncriminal investigation exemption of the Right-to-Know Law, OOR has found that records included within the PHRC’s investigative file are not subject to Right-to-Know (regardless of your relation to the complaint).

The PHRC will only authorize the release of investigative case file documents through a valid court-issued subpoena. Subpoenas may be submitted by mail or delivered in-person to:

Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission- Office of the Chief Counsel

333 Market Street, 8th Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17101-2234

What does it cost to submit a request?



The following fees apply to the release of all other public records:

$0.25 per page for duplication.

$0.25 per page for printed 8 ½" x 11" page or equivalent for duplication in pdf (or on disk).

$0.25 per page for Rich Text format (certain features of original may be lost).

Actual cost of postage.

$5.00 for certification of copies - per record or group of records certified as one record (provided only if specifically requested by the requester for the purpose of legally verifying the public records).

Fees are waived if the total cost is less than $1.

All appeals should be addressed to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records

Pennsylvania Office of Open Records

333 Market Street, 16th Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17101-2234

Phone: 717-346-9903

Email: openrecords@pa.gov

If your request is denied, approrpiate notification will be provided as required under the Right-to-Know Law.