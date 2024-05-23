The .gov means its official.

Boat Access Area Maintenance and Development



There are nearly 800 publicly accessible access areas, also known as boat launches, located throughout the Commonwealth. The PFBC owns, leases, or manages roughly 300 of these sites. The PFBC spends nearly $2 million annually on these facilities for routine maintenance services like grass cutting, litter pickup, ramp and dock repairs, parking lot paving and grading, and the clearing of flood damages and debris.

Boating Handbook

This convenient handbook provides boaters with important boating regulations they need to know to have a safe and enjoyable experience when operating watercraft on Pennsylvania waterways. The Pennsylvania Boating Handbook is the "textbook" for PFBC's Basic Boating course.

Boating Accident Investigation

The PFBC investigates recreational boating accidents and reviews accident reports submitted by boaters. Accident analysis and statistics assist the PFBC and the U.S. Coast Guard with establishing appropriate educational programs and legal requirements to ensure the safety and enjoyment of everyone on the water.

Aids to Navigation

The PFBC is responsible for the Commonwealth's Aids to Navigation System, the waterways' road signs. This system was developed by the U.S. Coast Guard to warn and advise recreational boaters of natural or artificial obstructions or hazards, and to mark restricted or controlled areas. Buoys, beacons, signs, and other on-the-water markers help guide boaters by warning them of dangers, advising them of special marine situations, and aiding them in finding their way.

Boating Safety Education

Boating safety education is important, even for experienced boaters. The PFBC administers a nationally approved boating safety education program and issues Boating Safety Education Certificates to people who successfully complete an approved course. Learn more about our boating safety education courses.



Law Enforcement

The PFBC provides specialized training to its Waterways Conservation Officers (WCOs) that focuses on all aspects of watercraft safety. WCOs enforce all boating laws and investigate boating accidents. WCOs work to detect, apprehend, and prosecute alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired watercraft operators. They also assist with presenting boating safety education classes.

Water Trails

Water trails are boat routes suitable for canoes, kayaks, and some motorized watercraft. Like conventional trails, water trails are recreational corridors between specific locations. The PFBC provides technical assistance and guidance to water trail managers to support the local development, stewardship and safe use of water trails, access points, and boat launches.

Administering the Boat Fuel Usage Survey and refund request is a team effort of the Commission's bureaus of Administration, Boating, and Information Technology, with oversight and coordination by the Deputy Executive Director for Administration.