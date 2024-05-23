Apply for a Boating Safety Education Certificate and Course

Boating Safety Education Courses
Boating Safety Education Courses are available to everyone and offered at many locations throughout the state and online. People who successfully complete a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission approved boating course are issued a Boating Safety Education Certificate good for a lifetime.
Online Boating Safety Courses
The PFBC has various approved online boating courses.
Online course fees include a Boating Safety Education Certificate.
In-Person Boating Safety Courses
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) offers Basic Boating courses in-person all across the state. In addition, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and U.S. Power Squadron offer approved in-person boating courses. In some cases, there are fees for these courses in addition to the permanent Boating Safety Education Certificate fee of $10.
Commission Boating Course Hotline
1-888-PAFISH-1 (1-888-723-4741)
Boating Safety Education Certificate
It's like a license to drive a boat
Any operator that is required to have a Boating Safety Education Certificate must carry the certificate with them while operating a boat. Get your card when you complete an online or in-person course.
Boating Safety Education Certificates are required:
- To operate a personal watercraft, like a jet ski.
- For persons born on or after January 1, 1982, to operate boats powered by motors greater than 25 horsepower.
Pennsylvania Residents:
Approved permanent Boating Safety Education Certificates must be issued by the PA Fish and Boat Commission.
Out-of-State Residents:
Out of state boaters must have a certificate issued for a course approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA).
Getting your Certificate Card
The Commission-issued Boating Safety Education Certificate is a durable, waterproof plastic card. We punched a hole in it to make it handy to attach to your life jacket, boat keys or the lanyard on your Personal Watercraft (PWC).
Processing and delivery of permanent Boating Safety Education Certificates may take 30 to 40 days.
Temporary Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Boating Safety Education Certificates are valid for only 60 days from the date of issue.
Contact the PFBC at 888-723-4741 for assistance.
Request a Duplicate Boating Safety Education Certificate Card
For a duplicate or replacement card, or to obtain a Boating Education Safety Certificate card from a U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary, U.S. Power Squadron or other approved course, complete the Application for Boating Safety Education Certificate.
Questions?
For questions on boating courses or your Boating Safety Education Certificate, email us at RA-FB-EDUCATION@pa.gov.