Apply for a Boating Safety Education Certificate and Course

Getting your Certificate Card

The Commission-issued Boating Safety Education Certificate is a durable, waterproof plastic card. We punched a hole in it to make it handy to attach to your life jacket, boat keys or the lanyard on your Personal Watercraft (PWC).

Processing and delivery of permanent Boating Safety Education Certificates may take 30 to 40 days.

Temporary Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Boating Safety Education Certificates are valid for only 60 days from the date of issue.

Contact the PFBC at 888-723-4741 for assistance.

Request a Duplicate Boating Safety Education Certificate Card

For a duplicate or replacement card, or to obtain a Boating Education Safety Certificate card from a U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary, U.S. Power Squadron or other approved course, complete the Application for Boating Safety Education Certificate.