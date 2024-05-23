Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Submit Special Waiver Request for Entertainment Performances

    Employers must submit a special waiver request if a person under age 18 plans to participate in a performance where they are models or renders artistic creative expression in a live performance.

     

    This includes radio, television, movie, Internet, publication, documentary, reality programming, or other broadcast medium that is transmitted to an audience.

    Download the application

    Submit Special Waiver Request for Entertainment Performances

    The Pennsylvania Child Labor Act, administered by the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC), safeguards minors' well-being and rights in the workplace by placing restrictions on their employment in certain places and jobs, limiting work hours, regulating work conditions, and mandating work permits for child employees. Special protections are provided under state law for children employed as performers.

    The federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), which governs child labor nationally, also applies in Pennsylvania, with the stricter standard prevailing in cases of overlap.

    Employers of child performers must obtain entertainment permits from BLLC for each child performer, ensuring compliance with the law.

    For questions about the Child Labor Act or employment of minors in Pennsylvania, visit L&I's Child Labor Act page.

    Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    By phone

    Call the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance.

    Call us

    By email

    Email BLLC.

    Email us

    By mail

    Send all forms to BLLC's Harrisburg office.

    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance 651 Boas Street, Room 1301 Harrisburg PA 17121-0750