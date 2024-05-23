Sign Up for Free Job Training with SkillUp™ PA

About SkillUp™ PA
SkillUp™ PA is designed to help the Commonwealth build a strong, positive workforce ecosystem.
After registering with PA CareerLink®, job seekers can:
- Explore career pathways
- View local job postings
- Register for free online learning
- Receive workforce support services through PA CareerLink®
It is flexible, self-directed E-learning service:
- Free, with no additional cost
- Accessible 24/7 from any location with high-speed Internet access
- Flexible training that matches your skill level and learning pace
How to enroll for SkillUp™ PA
SkillUp™ PA's online learning platform offers more than 6,000 job training modules and more than 130 industry-recognized credentials.
Five steps to register for SkillUp™ PA:
- Register as a new user or login to PA CareerLink®
- After you create an account, find the "Access SkillUp PA™" green banner on the PA CareerLink® website
- Create a new password specific to your SkillUp™ PA portal
- You'll receive an email with a link to the portal and your credentials for future reference
- Complete a skills assessment and explore the Metrix Learning Portal
Some available courses include:
- Microsoft Office
- Adobe Creative Suite
- QuickBooks
- Data Management
- Health & Safety
- First Aid
- IT
Some available certifications include:
- CompTIA
- Cybersecurity
- Project Management
- Human Resources
SkillUp™ PA FAQs
Metrix Learning is an online learning management system that offers thousands of entry-level pathways and job skills training courses to help unemployed, under-employed or dislocated workers enhance their skills.
Once you register with PA Careerlink®, you have access to e-learning for 180 days, starting at the time you create your account. Once this period ends, your account data is preserved, but you will not be able to launch any new courses.
You can take any courses as many times as you wish. If you already completed a course, re-taking it will reset your score.
No, you can bookmark your place in a course and return to it at another time.
Contact
Questions about your e-learning courses can be directed to Metrix Learning's support team.
For questions about the SkillUp™ PA initiative, contact your local PA CareerLink® office.