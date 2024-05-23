Search for Job Candidates through PA CareerLink®

Personalized business services
PA CareerLink® connects registered employers with qualified job applicants. To register for an account with PA CareerLink®, you'll need your Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN).
Registered employers have access to resources and support for their business or organization. As a registered employer, you can:
- Create a job posting
- Connect with qualified candidates
- Access detailed information about job applicants
- Sort and filter job applicant demographics to manage job referral lists.
Resources and Support
Are you searching for a candidate?
- Search for candidates
- Learn more about disability service partnerships
- Learn more about apprenticeships
- Report a new hire
- Employer outreach assistance