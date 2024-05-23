File a Child Labor Complaint

Yes. Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act has distinct provisions for minors in three age categories: under 14, 14-15, and 16-17.

For children under 16 to work legally, a parent or legal guardian is required to complete a written statement that grants permission and acknowledges the duties and hours of employment. This downloadable form is one way to satisfy that requirement.

Under-14 Work Restrictions

Children under age 14 may not be employed in any occupation; however, they are permitted to work on a family farm or in domestic service, such as babysitting, or performing yard work or household chores. Other exceptions are made for caddies, newspaper carriers and – with special permits – juvenile entertainment performers.

14-15-Year-Olds Work Restrictions

When school is not in session, 14 and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and no more than eight hours a day, or 40 hours a week. For some occupations, such as newspaper delivery, caddies, and some farm work, different standards may apply.

When school is in session, 14 and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and no more than three hours a day on school days or 18 hours per school week. Different standards may apply for non-school days.

16-17-Year-Olds Work Restrictions

When school is not in session, 16 and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. and no more than 10 hours a day, or 48 hours a week. Employers may not compel minors in this age group to work beyond 45 hours a week.

When school is in session, 16 and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m. and no more than eight hours a day on school days, or 28 hours per school week. Different standards may apply for non-school days.