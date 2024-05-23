File a Child Labor Complaint

Overview
L&I enforces child labor laws, which ensure the protection of young workers by regulating employment types, working hours, and hazardous tasks.
The Child Labor Act, enforced by L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC), protects the health, safety, and welfare of children employed in the Commonwealth by limiting employment in certain establishments and occupations, restricting the hours of work, regulating work conditions, and requiring work permits for children hired to fill a position.
The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the federal child labor law, also applies in Pennsylvania.
Where the laws overlap, the most protective standard applies.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act has distinct provisions for minors in three age categories: under 14, 14-15, and 16-17.
For children under 16 to work legally, a parent or legal guardian is required to complete a written statement that grants permission and acknowledges the duties and hours of employment. This downloadable form is one way to satisfy that requirement.
Under-14 Work Restrictions
Children under age 14 may not be employed in any occupation; however, they are permitted to work on a family farm or in domestic service, such as babysitting, or performing yard work or household chores. Other exceptions are made for caddies, newspaper carriers and – with special permits – juvenile entertainment performers.
14-15-Year-Olds Work Restrictions
When school is not in session, 14 and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and no more than eight hours a day, or 40 hours a week. For some occupations, such as newspaper delivery, caddies, and some farm work, different standards may apply.
When school is in session, 14 and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and no more than three hours a day on school days or 18 hours per school week. Different standards may apply for non-school days.
16-17-Year-Olds Work Restrictions
When school is not in session, 16 and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. and no more than 10 hours a day, or 48 hours a week. Employers may not compel minors in this age group to work beyond 45 hours a week.
When school is in session, 16 and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m. and no more than eight hours a day on school days, or 28 hours per school week. Different standards may apply for non-school days.
Yes. Children are required to obtain a work permit from their school district’s issuing officer.
The law stipulates working hour restrictions based on the employee's age.
Except for children who work in newspaper delivery, no child may work more than six consecutive days.
Yes.
Employers, parents/guardians and child workers should become familiar with the list of jobs prohibited for young workers. Employers should avoid assigning children to hazardous tasks outlined in regulations.
Children of all ages are prohibited from working in an establishment designated as hazardous – a provision under federal law and regulations.
Occupations deemed as hazardous or that require the use of dangerous equipment, weapons or devices, include (but are not limited to): crane operation, electrical work, excavation, roofing, woodworking, wrecking and demolition.
Yes. All child workers must be provided a 30-minute meal period on or before five consecutive hours of work.
No. Full- or part-time child workers must be paid at least minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour for non-tipped workers.
Yes. Children employed as performers are subject to special protections under state law. Most notably, employers of child performers must apply for entertainment permits on behalf of each child performer – including those who perform live at Halloween-themed attractions.
The permits require information about the child’s employment arrangement and a parent or guardian’s signature. L&I does not approve permits for performances that are potentially dangerous or hazardous to the child’s well-being, which includes acrobatic acts and dangerous activities involving speed, height, and a high level of physical exertion of stunts.
Employers should submit applications to L&I before the child employee’s first performance or rehearsal. A school official must complete the section applicable to performing or rehearsing during school hours.
Yes.
17-year-old junior firefighters may participate in live-burn interior firefighting training exercises, but such training may only be conducted under the Pennsylvania State Academy Fire training system’s interior firefighting training module--and only when a certified instructor is on site at all times. Junior firefighters must also have permission from a fire chief and from their parent or guardian to participate.
Junior firefighters may not perform tasks prohibited by the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act, regardless of their level of training and education.