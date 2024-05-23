Apply for Vocational Rehabilitation Services

OVR counselors assist disabled individuals with obtaining, maintaining, or advancing employment through personalized services, including vocational guidance and counseling, goal setting, creating Individualized Plans for Employment, job placement and more. Social Security disability beneficiaries are exempt from the OVR Financial Needs test.

L&I's Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services (BBVS) provides vocational rehabilitation and specialized services to individuals whose primary disability is vision loss.

OVR has central office in Harrisburg, PA, that provides provides technical assistance and support to the District Offices to enhance service delivery.

There are 21 district offices located throughout the state, as well as the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (CTI at HGAC) in Johnstown, PA.