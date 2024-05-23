Apply for Vocational Rehabilitation Services
OVR counselors assist disabled individuals with obtaining, maintaining, or advancing employment through personalized services, including vocational guidance and counseling, goal setting, creating Individualized Plans for Employment, job placement and more. Social Security disability beneficiaries are exempt from the OVR Financial Needs test.
L&I's Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services (BBVS) provides vocational rehabilitation and specialized services to individuals whose primary disability is vision loss.
OVR has central office in Harrisburg, PA, that provides provides technical assistance and support to the District Offices to enhance service delivery.
There are 21 district offices located throughout the state, as well as the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (CTI at HGAC) in Johnstown, PA.
- 15 Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Services (BVRS) offices
- 6 Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services (BBVS) offices
Eligibility
OVR offers services tailored to individual needs for those seeking disability support.
A breakdown of OVR Services:
- Diagnostic Services: Exams to understand your disability and service needs.
- Vocational Evaluation: Individualized evaluation to identify your strengths, abilities, interests, and skills to make informed decisions about your career path.
- Vocational Guidance and Counseling: Guidance, counseling, and support are provided to help identify your strengths, skills, abilities, interests, and career goals.
- Training: Job-preparation education, including basic academic, vocational/technical, college, on-the-job training, independent living skills training, and more.
- Restoration Services: Medical services and equipment such as Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, wheelchairs, etc. to address any barriers to employment.
- Job Placement Assistance: Help with job searching, applications, and interviews. OVR can connect you with employers and inform you about hiring incentives. For more details, go to our Services for Job Seekers page.
- Assistive Technology (AT): Devices and services to aid employment and independent daily living. OVR offers AT evaluations, including evaluations provide by the Center for Assistive and Rehabilitation Technology. For more details, visit our Assistive Technology page.
- Additional support services such as:
- Tools, equipment, or licenses needed for a job
- Home and vehicle modifications for accessibility
- Personal care assistance
- Communication aids, including hearing aids, communication boards, communication software, and more.
- Specialized training for individuals with vision loss
Referral Process
You can call your local District Office to speak to an OVR representative to initiate a referral for OVR services.
Before you apply, check out this document to make sure you have everything you'll need.
Once your OVR referral is received by the local District Office, an OVR representative will contact you as soon as possible from the date of the referral, no later than 10 days, to start your application for vocational rehabilitation services.
Frequently Asked Questions
OVR is here to support your rehabilitation journey. Please ask questions or provide feedback - your opinions matter. If you're unhappy with OVR's decisions or services, you can file an appeal.
If you have questions about OVR services, CAP can assist you. CAP offers free support and advocacy for recipients of OVR services, but it's separate from OVR itself.
- Phone: 215-557-7112 (voice/711Relay) or 888-745-2357 (voice/711Relay)
- Fax: 215-557-7602
- Email: admin@equalemployment.org
- Mail: Client Assistance Program, 101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 470, Jenkintown, PA 19046
Contact Us
Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation
651 Boas Street, 7th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17121