Apply for School-to-Work Transition Services for Students with Disabilities

Students who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) under IDEA; a Section 504 Plan under the Rehabilitation Act; received specialized services in school including Drug and Alcohol and/or Mental Health; or consider themselves a person with a disability may be referred for School-to-Work Transition Services.

Students who are blind or visually impaired can be referred to the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services at any time. Referrals for all students can be made by anyone, including students, family members, or school/agency personnel.

Parent/guardian permission is needed for students under 18 to engage with OVR services.