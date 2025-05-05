Apply for a Deafblind Support Service Provider

Contact Step Up Services, LLC for more information on how to apply for services.
Frequently Asked Questions
An Support Service Provider (SSP) is a specially trained person who facilitates community access for individuals who are DeafBlind. This enables those who are DeafBlind to independently make decisions by interpreting visual, environmental, and social cues conveyed by the SSP.
- Serves as a human guide to help individuals who are DeafBlind navigate their community
- Communicates information written on printed materials
- Communicates information that may be challenging for individuals who are DeafBlind to understand on their own, such as other people’s verbal and non-verbal cues, environmental information, etc.
- Guides simple communication, such as a conversation between an individual who is DeafBlind and a bank teller.
Trainers must complete 25 hours of instruction in the Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) SSP Curriculum and online modules. The HKNC Curriculum incorporates proven strategies and best practices gathered from the nationwide DeafBlind community.
Pennsylvania's Support Service Provider Program trainers have tailored their training to address the varied needs of the DeafBlind population in Pennsylvania. These experienced trainers have developed numerous workshops on relevant topics for the DeafBlind community.
For impartiality, SSPs do not provide services where there may be a conflict of interest. SSPs do not provide a service in a situation where they have a personal connection and could gain personally, financially or in any other way. For example, while working with a person who is DeafBlind, an SSP would never hand out a business card or otherwise self-promote, nor would an SSP serve as an interpreter, social worker or any other role while also providing SSP services at the same time. In addition, an SSP would not provide paid services for a spouse, family member or other person with whom they have a close, personal relationship.
Currently, SSP services are being provided by Step Up Services. Anyone in the state of Pennsylvania over the age of 18 who meets the Commonwealth definition of DeafBlind is eligible to receive these services. If you or someone you know are interested in SSP assistance, please contact Step Up Services at 610-417-4291.
SSPs work solely with people who are DeafBlindf or those who have a combination of hearing and vision loss. Interpreters work with individuals that are Deaf, hard of hearing or DeafBlind.