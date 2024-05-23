Apply for Lead Occupation Certification

Please read and follow the directions for each category listed below. Provide the required payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

For Worker Certification

Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).





Provide a copy of the Worker certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).





Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.



For Project Designer Certification

Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).





Provide a copy of the Project Designer certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s) as well as a copy of your Supervisor certificate(s).





Complete the Verification of Degree for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-614L) form.





Complete the Verification of Experience for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-615L) form. (See EPA 40 CFR Part 745.226 for further clarification.)

For Inspector Certification

Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).





Provide a copy of the Inspector certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).





Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.



For Risk Assessor Certification

Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).





Provide a copy of the Inspector and Risk Assessor certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).





Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.



For Supervisor Certification

Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).





Provide a copy of the supervisor certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).





Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.

Lead Occupations Certification (Renewal)

Pennsylvania's lead occupations certification is good for a period of one year. To renew certification, an applicant must:

Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).

Provide a copy of the certificate for your most recent EPA or PA approved training course as well as any certificate you’ve obtained since last issued a PA lead license.

Special Exam Requirement for Building Inspectors, Risk Assessors and Supervisors

Building Inspectors, Risk Assessors and Supervisors must pass an exam developed by the U.S. EPA, in addition to passing the required training course(s), in order to be eligible for certification.

The Department of Labor & Industry is currently administering the EPA developed lead exam virtually. This method is individually proctored and requires a computer with a good internet connection that has audio AND video capability.

Exam time slots are provided to applicants on a first come, first serve basis.

To apply for this exam, submit the following to the Department of Labor & Industry:

A completed Registration For Lead Occupation Certification Exam (LIBI-622L).

A copy of your most recent training certificate issued by an EPA or PA accredited training provider.

If registering to take the Risk Assessor exam, complete the following:

If registering to take the Supervisor exam, complete the Verification of Experience for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-615L) form, as detailed above.



If registering to take the Inspector exam, no additional forms are required.

All forms can be mailed to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121