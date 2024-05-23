Skip to main content

    Apply for Lead Occupation Certification

    If you would like to gain a lead occupation certification, apply for approval with L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division.

    Apply Here

    Lead Occupation Certification Overview

    The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) is responsible for managing the training, certification and adherence to work safe practices of individuals and companies who abate lead-based paint in target housing (housing built prior to 1978) and child-occupied facilities within Pennsylvania. In order to become a trained and certified lead abatement professional in Pennsylvania, individuals must receive training from an approved provider.

    The training includes topics that are required per discipline according to the EPA’s Lead; Requirements for Lead-Based Paint Activities in Target Housing and Child-Occupied Facilities; Final Rule (August 29, 1996) (PDF). Pennsylvania's lead certification standards and processes are governed by the Lead Certification Act (Act 44 of 1995) and the Lead-Based Paint Occupation Accreditation and Certification Regulations.

    Lead Occupations Certification: Initial and Renewal

    Please read and follow the directions for each category listed below. Provide the required payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    For Worker Certification

    • Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).

    • Provide a copy of the Worker certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).

    • Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.

    For Project Designer Certification

    For Inspector Certification

    • Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).

    • Provide a copy of the Inspector certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).

    • Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.

    For Risk Assessor Certification

    • Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).

    • Provide a copy of the Inspector and Risk Assessor certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).

    • Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.

    For Supervisor Certification

    • Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).

    • Provide a copy of the supervisor certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).

    • Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.

    Lead Occupations Certification (Renewal)

    Pennsylvania's lead occupations certification is good for a period of one year. To renew certification, an applicant must:

    • Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).
    • Provide a copy of the certificate for your most recent EPA or PA approved training course as well as any certificate you’ve obtained since last issued a PA lead license.

    Special Exam Requirement for Building Inspectors, Risk Assessors and Supervisors

    Building Inspectors, Risk Assessors and Supervisors must pass an exam developed by the U.S. EPA, in addition to passing the required training course(s), in order to be eligible for certification.

    • The Department of Labor & Industry is currently administering the EPA developed lead exam virtually. This method is individually proctored and requires a computer with a good internet connection that has audio AND video capability.
    • Exam time slots are provided to applicants on a first come, first serve basis.

    To apply for this exam, submit the following to the Department of Labor & Industry:

    If registering to take the Risk Assessor exam, complete the following:

    If registering to take the Supervisor exam, complete the Verification of Experience for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-615L) form, as detailed above.

    If registering to take the Inspector exam, no additional forms are required.

    All forms can be mailed to:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

     

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lead Certification FAQs

    Contact us

    For questions about lead certification requirements, contact L&I's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing (CAL) Division.

    Call us

    If you have questions, please call the CAL Division.

    Submit by mail

    You can mail complete submissions to: PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the application

    Email us

    You can also email the Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division.

    Email the CAL Division