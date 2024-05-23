Apply for a Workforce Development Grant

Before you apply for grant funding:

Step #1: Register for a Vendor Identification Number (also known as a SAP number) or a Unique Employer Identifier (UEI) before applying for a grant to avoid project delays or risk awards being rescinded.

Step #2: Visit our grants information page for the latest workforce development grant opportunities.

Step #3: Carefully review the grant requirements in the Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) document. This document includes detailed information on grant goals and targets, as well as application requirements and deadlines.

Step #4: Review the grant's financial distribution process. Grant recipients will not receive funding up front but will invoice DLI each month to receive your budgeted and support expenses.

Step #5: L&I will host a bidder's conference, which gives grant applicants the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarity about the application.



To learn more about applying for grant funding, watch this video.