Apply for a Workforce Development Grant

Grant Opportunities
Businesses, schools, and local organizations awarded a workforce development grant will receive funding to help meet a program's goals.
You can apply for funding for:
- Recruiting and retaining qualified workers
- Addressing barriers to employment, such as:
- Transportation
- Childcare
- Internet access
- Expanding apprenticeship opportunities in emerging industries
- Reaching underrepresented populations
- Providing technical assistance
- Creating learning opportunities for program participants, including:
- Classroom training
- Internships
- Job shadowing
- Resume-building
Applying for a Grant
Before you apply for grant funding:
Step #1: Register for a Vendor Identification Number (also known as a SAP number) or a Unique Employer Identifier (UEI) before applying for a grant to avoid project delays or risk awards being rescinded.
Step #2: Visit our grants information page for the latest workforce development grant opportunities.
Step #3: Carefully review the grant requirements in the Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) document. This document includes detailed information on grant goals and targets, as well as application requirements and deadlines.
Step #4: Review the grant's financial distribution process. Grant recipients will not receive funding up front but will invoice DLI each month to receive your budgeted and support expenses.
Step #5: L&I will host a bidder's conference, which gives grant applicants the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarity about the application.
To learn more about applying for grant funding, watch this video.
Contact Us
L&I's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration and its Grant Services team can answer questions and concerns about grant opportunities.
To be added to the grant notification distribution list, email L&I's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.
For general questions or concerns email L&I's Grant Services team.