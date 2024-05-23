Get Support After a Rape or Sexual Assault

Sexual violence occurs any time a person is forced, coerced, and/or manipulated into unwanted sexual activity. Sexual violence may include rape, incest, child sexual assault, ritual abuse, date and acquaintance rape, statutory rape, marital or partner rape, sexual exploitation, sexual contact, sexual harassment, exposure, and voyeurism.

The Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR) is here for you. Call now for compassionate, knowledgeable help.