Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Get Support After a Rape or Sexual Assault

    If you are a victim or survivor of sexual violence, you can get free resources, services, and support through the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR). Call now for compassionate, knowledgeable help. 

    Call 1-888-772-7227 to get help now

    Overview

    Sexual violence occurs any time a person is forced, coerced, and/or manipulated into unwanted sexual activity. Sexual violence may include rape, incest, child sexual assault, ritual abuse, date and acquaintance rape, statutory rape, marital or partner rape, sexual exploitation, sexual contact, sexual harassment, exposure, and voyeurism.

    The Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR) is here for you. Call now for compassionate, knowledgeable help.

    A Guide for Victim's Assistance

    Learn about the resources available to victims after abuse, neglect, financial exploitation, or other crimes such as domestic violence, sexual assault, simple and aggravated assault, harassment, theft, and homicide.

    Download the Resource Guide

    Resources

    If you or a loved one is a victim or a survivor of sexual violence, survivor, you can contact your local crisis center for free and confidential crisis counseling and intervention.

    In addition to crisis counseling, these centers provide:

    • Individual and supportive counseling;
    • Hospital, court, and police accompaniment;
    • Prevention education within schools and the community; and
    • Information and referral services.

    Get Help Now

    Call the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR) if you need help or have questions about receiving support or accessing educational resources.

    Call 1-888-772-7227