Apply for the Medicaid Adult Autism Waiver

Overview
Medicaid-enrolled Pennsylvanians who need support for Autism Spectrum Disorder can receive services through the Adult Autism Waiver (AAW).
The AAW helps to provide long-term services and supports for of adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
The AAW is a home and community-based services (HCBS) Medicaid waiver designed to provide long-term services and supports Pennsylvanians with ASD. Services and supports are tailored to the specific needs of adults age 21 or older so they may living and participate in their communities.
Types of services offered:
- Assistive Technology
- Career Planning (Job finding and vocational assessment)
- Community Transition Services
- Day Habilitation
- Family Support
- Home Modifications
- Nutritional Consultation
- Remote Supports
- Residential Habilitation (Community home and life sharing)
- Respite
- Small Group Employment
- Specialized Skill Development (Behavioral Specialist Services, Systematic Skill Building, Community Support)
- Supported Employment (Intensive Job Coaching and Extended Employment Supports)
- Supports Coordination
- Temporary Supplemental Services
- Therapies ( Speech, language, counseling)
- Transportation
- Vehicle Modifications
Eligibility
DHS' Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) oversees and administers the Adult Autism Waiver (AAW).
Services through the AAW are available to Medicaid-enrolled Pennsylvanians who need support for autism.
Your local County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) program can help verify eligibility for autism services.
Diagnosis and age requirements
In order to qualify for the AAW, you must:
- Be age 21 or older.
- Have a completed medical evaluation and receive an autism diagnosis.
- Be recommended for an intermediate care facility (ICF) level of care based on a medical evaluation
- Be determined eligible for Medicaid
- Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office (CAO).
Frequently Asked Questions
In Pennsylvania, the following Medicaid Waivers and Programs are available for individuals with autism through the Office of Developmental Programs:
Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations
- Adult Autism Waiver
- Adult Community Autism Program (ACAP is only available in four counties: Chester, Lancaster, Dauphin, and Cumberland).
Bureau of Community Supports (BCS) Waivers
- Consolidated Waiver
- Person/Family Directed Support Waiver, or P/FDS
- Community Living Waiver
While these waivers may have some differences in eligibility requirements and services, they are all meant to help people live independently in their homes and communities.