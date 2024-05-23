e-RACP Application Search
All submitted e-RACP Applications will be accessible for viewing, including both awarded and non-awarded projects. Applicants that formally withdraw their request prior to the RACP website posting of Funding Rounds Submissions/Awards listing will be removed from the website search feature.
-
FEIN / SSN Number XXXXXXXX
-
SAP Vendor Number XXXXXXXX
-
Phone Number XXXXXXXX
-
Fax Number XXXXXXXX
-
Email Address XXXXXXXX
In addition, Addenda questions 12 and 13 may contain personal contact information; therefore, all information supplied will be withheld for privacy. Applicants are advised to avoid entering personal contact information beyond the required fields. Please be advised that this search feature is not a complete record of the e-RACP Application received by each project, as any attachments included with the e-RACP Applications are not provided as part of this search.
Contact Us by Mail:
Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program
Office of the Budget
Bureau of Redevelopment, Capital, and Debt
333 Market Street Tower | 18th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101-2210
NOTE: Requests for information in accordance with the Right-to-Know Law (RTKL), must be submitted directly to OBRightToKnow@pa.gov. Requests sent to any other email address listed on this website will not be considered an official RTKL request. Please see the Office of the Budget's Right-To-Know Law page for more information.
Be advised that any information included in the submission of an e-RACP Online Application (Pre-Award-Application) and PMP (Post-Award-Application) and any attachments thereto may be subject to the Right-to-Know Law in Pennsylvania.
For more information on the data fields contained in the e-RACP Applications see the e-RACP online submission instructions.
Please use one or more of the criteria below to begin the search:
- Project County,
- Project Name,
- Beneficiary, and/or
- Funding Round (4-digit year only)
The project county field will default search all counties, to choose a specific county please use the drop-down listing to narrow the search. Once the search button is clicked, all e-RACP Applications containing that search criteria will be listed. A Print colunm will be located to the left of the project information, click to select Print or to Save as PDF.
Search eGrant Applications
Search Criteria
Use the fields below to search all submitted projects.
Funding Year should be a 4 digit number.