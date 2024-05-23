Officer Firearms Requirements

Firearms Standards

Beginning in 2020, MPOETC required all certified officers to qualify on a standardized course of fire for the primary duty weapon (handgun). Departments that wish to use a different primary duty weapon course of fire may submit that request and a copy of the proposed course to RA-SPMPO_FIREARMS@pa.gov for approval. Starting in 2022, departments are required to qualify officers using either a previously approved course of fire or the standard MPOETC course listed below.



Current​ Qualification Requirements and Handgun Course (Mandatory)



ATTENTION: Due to continuing issues associated with procuring ammunition, the requirement to use duty ammunition for the first phase of qualification is waived through the end of June 2024​. Departments should document what ammunition they use for qualification but are not required to request approval from MPOETC for this modification. MPOETC will revisit the issue of ammunition availability during the March 2024 Commission Meeting.

On March 14, 2024, the Commission approved the change to firearms qualification ammunition. Departments can now use either duty or practice/range ammunition provided the cartridge is the same bullet weight and manufacturer as their carry/duty ammunition. ​



MPOETC encourages firearms instructors to use the other standardized courses of fire available below when qualifying officers on weapons other than their primary duty weapon (handgun).

Adverse Light Qualification Course of Fire (Optional)​

Shotgun Qualification Course of Fire (Optional)

Patrol Rifle Qualification Course of Fire (Optional)