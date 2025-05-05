Skip to main content

    Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission

    Apply for Certification as a Municipal Police Instructor

    If you are seeking certification as a Municipal Police Instructor (MPI), you must meet the qualification criteria established in Title 37 § 203.72 and be hired by a Certified Municipal Police Academy.

    Instructor types

    There are several types of certified instructors as shown below.

    General Instructors

    General Instructors are certified to teach all academic classes not covered by the special instructors (defined below).

    Special Instructors

    Special Instructors are certified to teach one (or more) of the classes not covered by the general instructors. The qualifications for each specialty vary, and each certification may be held independently of the others.

    • First Aid and CPR
    • Firearms
    • Physical Conditioning
    • Application of Force
    • Patrol Vehicle Operation

    Becoming Certified

    The employing academy must submit the required application via TACS. For more information about becoming a certified municipal police instructor, contact one of the Certified Municipal Police Academies.