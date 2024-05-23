Skip to agency navigation
    About Us

    The Municipal Police Officers’ Education & Training Commission (MPOETC) consists of 20 members appointed by the Governor. MPOETC was created in 1974 to establish certification and training standards for Municipal Police Officers in Pennsylvania. 

    Overview

    The Commission staff, which consists of employees of the Pennsylvania State Police, also oversees training and certification of Lethal Weapons Agents (Act 235), the certification of schools and instructors for both programs, and the retired law enforcement identification program (Act 79).

    The primary duties, responsibilities, and authorities of the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission are contained in the amended versions of Act 120 and the associated regulations.

    Municipal Police Jurisdiction is defined and explained in 42 Pa C. S. §8951-§8954 (Subchapter D).

    Commission members

    Christopher L. Paris (Chair)

    • William C. Barrett
    • Richard M. Bosco
    • Bart E. Burne Ed.D. 
    • Anthony C. Clements
    • Vincent J. DiCenzo Jr.
    • John Kitzinger
    • Charles F. Layton III
    • Yvonne J. Lemelle​
    • Kevin Mahoney
    • Richard L. Mendez
    • Corey B. Meyer
    • Representative Brian Munroe​
    • Steven J. Plaugher
    • Guy A. Salerno
    • Samuel M. Sanguedolce
    • Donald E. Sedlacek