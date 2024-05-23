Overview

The Commission staff, which consists of employees of the Pennsylvania State Police, also oversees training and certification of Lethal Weapons Agents (Act 235), the certification of schools and instructors for both programs, and the retired law enforcement identification program (Act 79).



The primary duties, responsibilities, and authorities of the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission are contained in the amended versions of Act 120 and the associated regulations.

Municipal Police Jurisdiction is defined and explained in 42 Pa C. S. §8951-§8954 (Subchapter D).