Make a Business Tax Payment

myPATH makes it easy, convenient, and secure for you to make payments. You have the option to pay most balances by providing your bank account and routing information, or by credit/debit card. Credit/debit card payments are processed by ACI Payments, Inc. and are subject to convenience fees. Many payment options are available directly on the myPATH homepage and do not require a username/password, including:

Bill payments

Estimated, extension, and return payments (individuals, fiduciaries, and partnerships)

Pay off a lien

Bank attachment payments

Wage garnishment payments

What credit/debit cards can I use to pay my taxes?

You can use your American Express, Discover, MasterCard, or Visa credit card to pay your PA Taxes. You may also use a MasterCard or Visa debit card to make payments.

What taxes can I pay by credit/debit card?

You can pay the following PA Business Taxes:

Sales and Use Tax

Employer Withholding Tax

Malt Beverage Tax

Unstampable Little Cigar Tax

Public Transportation Assistance Fund Taxes and Fees

Realty Transfer Tax

Vehicle Rental Tax Tax

Other Tobacco Products Tax

Corporation Tax return payments for the current period*

Corporation Tax delinquent payments*

Corporation Tax extension payments*

Corporation Tax estimated payments*

Notice Payments

Transactional or Business Use Tax

Alternative Fuel Tax

IFTA

Motor Fuel Tax

Motor and Alternative Fuel Tax Notice Payments

*The following Corporation tax types are included

Bank Shares, Title Insurance



Bank Loans Tax

Capital Stock/Franchise Tax

Corporate Net Income

Insurance Premiums Tax

Loans Tax

Mutual Thrift Institutions Tax

Public Utilities Realty Tax

Gross Receipts Tax - Intra-state telecommunications

Gross Receipts Tax - Inter-state telecommunications

Gross Receipts Tax - Mobile telecommunications

Gross Receipts Tax - all other

Marine Insurance

How can I make a credit/debit card payment?

You can also pay some business tax types by phone using the credit card service provider listed below:

ACI Payments, Inc

1-800-2PAYTAX (1-800-272-9829)

***ACI Payments, Inc. charges and convenience fee per credit card and debit card transaction.***

Calculate the fee on a specific amount

