Authorize the Release of Pennsylvania Tax Records

Otherwise, requests for tax records will only be processed through the submission of a completed REV-467, Authorization for Release of Tax Records [PDF}. You can submit the completed REV-467 form to the Department using the following email address: ra-rvpa-rvdisclosure@pa.gov.

The REV-467 cannot be used to request inheritance tax records. Inheritance tax information should be obtained through the County Register of Wills office where the tax returns were filed.

IMPORTANT: Photo ID and acceptable authorization documentation must be submitted with requests (See instructions for the REV-467 specifics.)

NOTE: Please allow four to six weeks for a tax records request to be processed when using the REV-467.

Canadians and other foreign citizens are required to submit the REV-467 when requesting taxpayer records and cannot sign up for a myPATH account.