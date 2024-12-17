Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Revenue

    Authorize the Release of Pennsylvania Tax Records

    Learn how to authorize the release of your tax records. Email your completed Authorization for Release of Tax Records form to ra-rvpa-rvdisclosure@pa.gov.

    Authorize tax records release [PDF]
    Right-to-Know Law

    Overview

    Pennsylvania tax records are confidential and may be released only to the taxpayer or pursuant to a release signed by the taxpayer. However, taxpayers can access their tax records 24/7 via their online myPATH account. To do so, please visit mypath.pa.gov. If you currently do not have a myPATH account, you can quickly sign up by clicking on the link to create a new account.

    Access your tax records online via myPATH

    Otherwise, requests for tax records will only be processed through the submission of a completed  REV-467, Authorization for Release of Tax Records [PDF}.  You can submit the completed  REV-467 form to the Department using the following email address: ra-rvpa-rvdisclosure@pa.gov

    The REV-467 cannot be used to request inheritance tax records. Inheritance tax information should be obtained through the County Register of Wills office where the tax returns were filed. 

    IMPORTANT: Photo ID and acceptable authorization documentation must be submitted with requests (See instructions for the REV-467 specifics.)  

    NOTE: Please allow four to six weeks for a tax records request to be processed when using the REV-467. 

    Canadians and other foreign citizens are required to submit the REV-467 when requesting taxpayer records and cannot sign up for a myPATH account.

    REV-467 - Authorization for Release of Tax Records [PDF]