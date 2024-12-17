Skip to main content

    Learn about the available options to ensure your application is submitted correctly by the December 31, 2024 filing deadline. Apply online for the fastest review process.

    How to Apply for Property Tax or Rent Rebate

    ​The Department of Revenue and other organizations can support you with your application. Help is available at hundreds of locations across Pennsylvania for people who want to apply in-person, but you are encouraged to apply online for the fastest review process.

    Application Options

    Ways to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program​.

    ​Submit your application online through myPATH for the fastest and most secure process. The online application includes automatic calculations that will help reduce errors in your application.  ​

    You can order forms online to be mailed to you or download a paper application to print.

    Mail your claim form, proof of income, and other required documentation to: 

    PA Department of Revenue 
    Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program 
    P.O. Box 280503 
    ​Harrisburg, PA 17128-0503 

    To ensure the fastest processing time, please follow these instructions: 

    • ​Do not staple your documents.
    • Sign the claim form.
    • Submit all necessary documents, including tax receipts for property owners and PA-1000 RC for renters.
    • If you are a first-time filer, include proof of age and/or permanent disability.
    • Place your completed claim form and necessary documents in the envelope.

    The Department of Revenue and other organizations can support you with your application. Help is available at hundreds of locations across Pennsylvania. By applying in-person, you will receive support that helps ensure that your application is submitted correctly.

    We encourage applicants to call ahead to schedule appointments prior to visiting these locations.​. 

    Find help near me

