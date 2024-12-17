Submit a Subpoena for Pennsylvania State Police Records

Overview

A subpoena for records must:

Be as specific as possible regarding an incident or individual



Contain as much demographic information as possible

A subpoena for records must not be:

Sent by fax

Overbroad, burdensome, vague, or all-encompassing

Subpoenas by court type



Pennsylvania state or municipal/administrative court

A subpoena duces tecum, complete with caption and docket number, must be properly executed in the name of Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Custodian of Records, and mailed or hand-delivered to:

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg PA 17110-9758

Federal court

Subpoenas issued in Federal court must be hand-delivered, pursuant to Fed.R.Civ.P. 45. Federal subpoenas must contain the complete caption and docket number, and must be properly executed in the name of Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Custodian of Records. The subpoena must be hand-delivered to the Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police at:

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg PA 17110-9758

Out-of-state

A civil subpoena from another state is not effective in Pennsylvania unless accompanied by a Pennsylvania court order domesticating the subpoena under the Pennsylvania Uniform Interstate and International Procedure Act (refer to 42 Pa.C.S. § 5331 et seq.)

To subpoena both an individual and records

If the civil subpoena is not only for testimony but also requires the witness to bring documents or tangible evidence, the subpoena will be returned so that two separate subpoenas may be reissued in its place.

The first subpoena must be issued to the person for testimony.

A second subpoena for records or tangible evidence must be issued and served on the Commissioner as Custodian of Records (please see above).

All subpoenas must be in compliance with the respective Rules of Civil Procedure or Rules of Criminal Procedure.

Fees

If the documents you are requesting are over 10 pages in length, you will be billed at the rate of $.15 per page.

Photographs, audio and video reproductions will be billed at the current laboratory rate for such reproduction. Allow approximately 30 days for reproduction.