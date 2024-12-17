Skip to main content

    Submit a Pennsylvania State Police Complaint or Compliment

    If you want to file a complaint about a Pennsylvania State Police employee, or contact us about a job well done, follow these guidelines.

    Who receives your report?

    Complaints

    Complaints are received and then reviewed by the Internal Affairs Division (IAD). This unit will fully investigate any report of misconduct by a State Police employee. Anyone who files a complaint will be treated with respect.

    Note that if your complaint involves an employee of another agency, you must contact that agency directly. The IAD will only review complaints about PSP employees.

    Compliments

    The employee’s station commander or bureau/office director will review the compliment and pass it along to the appropriate employee(s).

    Report a job well done online, by phone, or by mail.

    If you’d like to, you can pay a compliment online. Or, if you know where the employee works, search the Bureau/Office Directory to find bureau and office contact information, or the Troop Directory for station contact information.

    Filing Your Complaint

    There are multiple ways to send your message.

    To file a complaint by mail

    1. Download and complete the Complaint Verification form:
    2. Fill in blocks 1-5
    3. Submit the original with a signature
    4. Copies will not be accepted but keep one for your records.
    5. Mail the completed and signed form to the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards Internal Affairs Division

    To file a complaint in person

    1. Search the PSP Station Directory to locate the station near you
    2. When you go in, a form will be provided to you
    3. Fill out the form, and sign it

    To file a complaint by phone

    1. Contact the Internal Affairs Division Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    2. During holidays and non-business hours, leave a message including your name, address, and phone number. You will receive a return call as soon as possible.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Using the online portal to file a complaint or give a compliment is a fast and convenient way to contact us.

    Visit the compliment / complaint portal page for information on what should be included in your online report and other details.

