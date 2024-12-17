Submit a Pennsylvania State Police Complaint or Compliment

Who receives your report?
Complaints
Complaints are received and then reviewed by the Internal Affairs Division (IAD). This unit will fully investigate any report of misconduct by a State Police employee. Anyone who files a complaint will be treated with respect.
Note that if your complaint involves an employee of another agency, you must contact that agency directly. The IAD will only review complaints about PSP employees.
Compliments
The employee’s station commander or bureau/office director will review the compliment and pass it along to the appropriate employee(s).
Filing Your Complaint
There are multiple ways to send your message.
To file a complaint by mail
- Download and complete the Complaint Verification form:
- Fill in blocks 1-5
- Submit the original with a signature
- Copies will not be accepted but keep one for your records.
- Mail the completed and signed form to the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards Internal Affairs Division
To file a complaint in person
- Search the PSP Station Directory to locate the station near you
- When you go in, a form will be provided to you
- Fill out the form, and sign it
To file a complaint by phone
- Contact the Internal Affairs Division Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- During holidays and non-business hours, leave a message including your name, address, and phone number. You will receive a return call as soon as possible.
Frequently Asked Questions
Using the online portal to file a complaint or give a compliment is a fast and convenient way to contact us.
Visit the compliment / complaint portal page for information on what should be included in your online report and other details.