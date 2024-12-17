Submit a Pennsylvania State Police Complaint or Compliment

Complaints

Complaints are received and then reviewed by the Internal Affairs Division (IAD). This unit will fully investigate any report of misconduct by a State Police employee. Anyone who files a complaint will be treated with respect.

Note that if your complaint involves an employee of another agency, you must contact that agency directly. The IAD will only review complaints about PSP employees.

Compliments

The employee’s station commander or bureau/office director will review the compliment and pass it along to the appropriate employee(s).