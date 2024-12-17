Request Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Testing

To provide investigative support to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth, regional laboratories are located in Bethlehem, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Media, and Pittston. Agencies requiring DNA analysis should contact the Forensic DNA Division in Greensburg.

Regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tours of PSP labs are not available to the public.

Testing types and examples

Biological Body fluid identification Bloodstain pattern analysis DNA analysis

Drug Chemistry Controlled substances Clandestine lab analysis Alcohol beverage analysis

Firearms Tool marks Serial number restoration

Latent prints Fingerprints Impressions (footwear and tires)

Toxicology Blood alcohol analysis Blood drug analysis

Trace evidence Paint Fiber/textiles Gunshot residue Hair Explosives Fire debris General physical and chemical analysis



Testing Accreditation

Most services available at BFS laboratories are accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). Visit the ANAB site to search for specific programs and services.