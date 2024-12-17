Skip to main content

    Request Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Testing

    Contact one of the six Bureau of Forensic Services (BFS) regional laboratories or the DNA Division to submit your evidence for processing.

    BFS Forensic Laboratories

    Testing locations throughout Pennsylvania provide a variety of services.

    To provide investigative support to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth, regional laboratories are located in Bethlehem, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Media, and Pittston. Agencies requiring DNA analysis should contact the Forensic DNA Division in Greensburg.

    Regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Tours of PSP labs are not available to the public.

    Testing types and examples

    • Biological
      • Body fluid identification
      • Bloodstain pattern analysis
      • DNA analysis
    • Drug Chemistry
      • Controlled substances
      • Clandestine lab analysis
      • Alcohol beverage analysis
    • Firearms
      • Tool marks
      • Serial number restoration
    • Latent prints
      • Fingerprints
      • Impressions (footwear and tires)
    • Toxicology
      • Blood alcohol analysis
      • Blood drug analysis
    • Trace evidence
      • Paint
      • Fiber/textiles
      • Gunshot residue
      • Hair
      • Explosives
      • Fire debris
      • General physical and chemical analysis

    Testing Accreditation

    Most services available at BFS laboratories are accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). Visit the ANAB site to search for specific programs and services.

    Locations

    Contact a lab for details on available testing services or other questions.

    PSP forensic laboratory map

    1

    Forensic DNA Division
    80 North Westmoreland Avenue
    Greensburg PA 15601
    Phone: 724-832-5423
    Fax: 724-832-6767

    2

    Bethlehem Regional Laboratory
    2932 Airport Road
    Bethlehem PA 18017
    Phone: 610-861-2103
    Fax: 610-861-2065

    3

    Erie Regional Laboratory
    4310 Iroquois Avenue
    Erie PA 16511
    Phone: 814-899-8447
    Fax: 814-217-0025

    4

    Greensburg Regional Laboratory
    425 Willow Crossing Road
    Greensburg PA 15601
    Phone: 724-832-3299
    Fax: 724-830-2057

    5

    Harrisburg Regional Laboratory
    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Phone: 717-783-5554
    Fax: 717-705-4317

    6

    Lima Regional Laboratory
    350 North Middletown Road
    Media PA 19063
    Phone: 610-891-6360
    Fax: 610-891-6369

    7

    Wyoming Regional Laboratory
    1400 Sathers Drive
    Pittston PA 18640
    Phone: 570-654-5921
    Fax: 570-654-5941

