Request Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Testing

BFS Forensic Laboratories
Testing locations throughout Pennsylvania provide a variety of services.
To provide investigative support to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth, regional laboratories are located in Bethlehem, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Media, and Pittston. Agencies requiring DNA analysis should contact the Forensic DNA Division in Greensburg.
Regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tours of PSP labs are not available to the public.
Testing types and examples
- Biological
- Body fluid identification
- Bloodstain pattern analysis
- DNA analysis
- Drug Chemistry
- Controlled substances
- Clandestine lab analysis
- Alcohol beverage analysis
- Firearms
- Tool marks
- Serial number restoration
- Latent prints
- Fingerprints
- Impressions (footwear and tires)
- Toxicology
- Blood alcohol analysis
- Blood drug analysis
- Trace evidence
- Paint
- Fiber/textiles
- Gunshot residue
- Hair
- Explosives
- Fire debris
- General physical and chemical analysis
Testing Accreditation
Most services available at BFS laboratories are accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). Visit the ANAB site to search for specific programs and services.
Locations
Contact a lab for details on available testing services or other questions.
1
Forensic DNA Division
80 North Westmoreland Avenue
Greensburg PA 15601
Phone: 724-832-5423
Fax: 724-832-6767
2
Bethlehem Regional Laboratory
2932 Airport Road
Bethlehem PA 18017
Phone: 610-861-2103
Fax: 610-861-2065
3
Erie Regional Laboratory
4310 Iroquois Avenue
Erie PA 16511
Phone: 814-899-8447
Fax: 814-217-0025
4
Greensburg Regional Laboratory
425 Willow Crossing Road
Greensburg PA 15601
Phone: 724-832-3299
Fax: 724-830-2057
5
Harrisburg Regional Laboratory
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Phone: 717-783-5554
Fax: 717-705-4317
6
Lima Regional Laboratory
350 North Middletown Road
Media PA 19063
Phone: 610-891-6360
Fax: 610-891-6369
7
Wyoming Regional Laboratory
1400 Sathers Drive
Pittston PA 18640
Phone: 570-654-5921
Fax: 570-654-5941