Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for Enrollment in Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Training Courses

    If you'd like to enroll in Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) forensic training courses, you can view upcoming courses, download and complete your application, and submit it by mail or email.

    Explore the Courses
    Download the Application

    Who Can Take PSP Forensic Training?

    If you are a law enforcement officer assigned to forensic-related duties, you can apply to take these free courses. Applications will be reviewed by the Bureau of Forensic Services to determine eligibility.

    You will receive a confirmation or denial email within 15 business days.

    Courses, Costs and Credits

    Forensic Training Courses

    • Basic Crime Scene Photography
    • Basic Crime Scene Investigation
    • Basic Latent Print Identification
    • Shoe & Tire Impression Evidence
    • Latent Print Photography
    • Advanced Latent Print Techniques
    • Advanced Latent Print Identification
    • Advanced Crime Scene Photography

    Some courses may have prerequisite training listed on the course schedule.

    Training Location

    Unless otherwise noted, most courses are held at:

    Bureau of Forensic Services
    1800 Herr Street
    Harrisburg PA 17103

    Related Costs and Equipment

    Forensic training courses are free. Lodging and meals are not provided. Some classes require equipment or supplies, which the student must bring. These requirements are listed in the course schedule.

    Credits

    Some courses are approved for certification training credits by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board. These credit hours will be listed on the course schedule.

    Submit Your Application

    Your completed application form may be sent by email or mailed to:

    PA State Police – Bureau of Forensic Services
    Training & Technical Support Section – Course Registration
    1800 Herr Street
    Harrisburg PA 17103

     