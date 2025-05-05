Apply for Enrollment in Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Training Courses

Who Can Take PSP Forensic Training?

If you are a law enforcement officer assigned to forensic-related duties, you can apply to take these free courses. Applications will be reviewed by the Bureau of Forensic Services to determine eligibility.

You will receive a confirmation or denial email within 15 business days.

Courses, Costs and Credits

Forensic Training Courses

Basic Crime Scene Photography

Basic Crime Scene Investigation

Basic Latent Print Identification

Shoe & Tire Impression Evidence

Latent Print Photography

Advanced Latent Print Techniques

Advanced Latent Print Identification

Advanced Crime Scene Photography

Some courses may have prerequisite training listed on the course schedule.

Training Location

Unless otherwise noted, most courses are held at:

Bureau of Forensic Services

1800 Herr Street

Harrisburg PA 17103

Related Costs and Equipment

Forensic training courses are free. Lodging and meals are not provided. Some classes require equipment or supplies, which the student must bring. These requirements are listed in the course schedule.

Credits

Some courses are approved for certification training credits by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board. These credit hours will be listed on the course schedule.

Submit Your Application

Your completed application form may be sent by email or mailed to:

PA State Police – Bureau of Forensic Services

Training & Technical Support Section – Course Registration

1800 Herr Street

Harrisburg PA 17103