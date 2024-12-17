Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Request Pennsylvania State Police Employment Verification

    Potential employers can verify employee information by phone, email, fax or mail and other requesters can use the Work Number for Everyone®.

    Request non-employment verification

    How to verify employment

    The reason for your inquiry will determine how to proceed.

    Non-employers

    If you are seeking employment or salary verification for a current or former PSP employee for reasons other than employment, visit the Work Number for Everyone®.

    Prospective employers

    Those looking to hire a current or former PSP employee can receive publicly available information by email or by calling 717-409-3496.

    Public information includes:

    • Department name
    • Last name and first name of Department personnel
    • Organization name
    • Job code
    • Job name
    • Headquarters address
    • Headquarters telephone number
    • Bargaining unit
    • Biweekly salary
    • Hourly rate
    • Per diem rate
    • Pay schedule
    • Pay level
    • Pay scale group
    • Years of service (not dates of service)

    If you are seeking non-public information, you must:

    1. Obtain a signed release from the person you are inquiring about.
    2. Provide an employment verification form for us to complete.
    3. Submit your request and the signed release.
      • By email
      • Fax to 717-772-1436
      • Mail to:

        PSP Human Resource Office
        ATTN: Personnel Records Coordinator
        1800 Elmerton Avenue
        Harrisburg PA 17110

    Note that Commonwealth policy prohibits the release of the entire personnel file or any medical information.

    Cadet applicant verification

    Requesters seeking to verify the status of an applicant for PSP Cadet should:

    1. Obtain a signed release from the person you are inquiring about.
    2. Specify the information you are seeking.
    3. Submit your request and the signed release.

    Federal agencies

    Agencies conducting background investigations for access to secured federal systems should:

    1. Obtain a signed release from the person you are inquiring about.
    2. Submit your request and the signed release.
      • Federal agency request by email (preferred method)
      • Fax to 717-772-1436
      • Mail to:

        PSP Human Resource Office
        ATTN: Personnel Records Coordinator
        1800 Elmerton Avenue
        Harrisburg PA 17110

    Note that all personnel records are in digital format. If necessary, appointments to review records can be made by the methods above or by calling 717-409-3496.

    Related Services

    The State Police stand ready to assist residents and our partner law enforcement agencies. Check out our related services to find the best fit for your needs.