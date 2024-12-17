Request Pennsylvania State Police Employment Verification

Non-employers

If you are seeking employment or salary verification for a current or former PSP employee for reasons other than employment, visit the Work Number for Everyone®.

Prospective employers

Those looking to hire a current or former PSP employee can receive publicly available information by email or by calling 717-409-3496.

Public information includes:

Department name

Last name and first name of Department personnel

Organization name

Job code

Job name

Headquarters address

Headquarters telephone number

Bargaining unit

Biweekly salary

Hourly rate

Per diem rate

Pay schedule

Pay level

Pay scale group

Years of service (not dates of service)

If you are seeking non-public information, you must:

Obtain a signed release from the person you are inquiring about. Provide an employment verification form for us to complete. Submit your request and the signed release. By email

Fax to 717-772-1436

Mail to:



PSP Human Resource Office

ATTN: Personnel Records Coordinator

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg PA 17110

Note that Commonwealth policy prohibits the release of the entire personnel file or any medical information.

Cadet applicant verification

Requesters seeking to verify the status of an applicant for PSP Cadet should:

Obtain a signed release from the person you are inquiring about. Specify the information you are seeking. Submit your request and the signed release. Cadet applicant request by email

Fax to 717-772-0978

Federal agencies

Agencies conducting background investigations for access to secured federal systems should:

Obtain a signed release from the person you are inquiring about. Submit your request and the signed release. Federal agency request by email (preferred method)

Fax to 717-772-1436

Mail to:



PSP Human Resource Office

ATTN: Personnel Records Coordinator

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg PA 17110

Note that all personnel records are in digital format. If necessary, appointments to review records can be made by the methods above or by calling 717-409-3496.