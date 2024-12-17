Request Pennsylvania State Police Employment Verification

How to verify employment
The reason for your inquiry will determine how to proceed.
Non-employers
If you are seeking employment or salary verification for a current or former PSP employee for reasons other than employment, visit the Work Number for Everyone®.
Prospective employers
Those looking to hire a current or former PSP employee can receive publicly available information by email or by calling 717-409-3496.
Public information includes:
- Department name
- Last name and first name of Department personnel
- Organization name
- Job code
- Job name
- Headquarters address
- Headquarters telephone number
- Bargaining unit
- Biweekly salary
- Hourly rate
- Per diem rate
- Pay schedule
- Pay level
- Pay scale group
- Years of service (not dates of service)
If you are seeking non-public information, you must:
- Obtain a signed release from the person you are inquiring about.
- Provide an employment verification form for us to complete.
- Submit your request and the signed release.
- By email
- Fax to 717-772-1436
- Mail to:
PSP Human Resource Office
ATTN: Personnel Records Coordinator
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg PA 17110
Note that Commonwealth policy prohibits the release of the entire personnel file or any medical information.
Cadet applicant verification
Requesters seeking to verify the status of an applicant for PSP Cadet should:
- Obtain a signed release from the person you are inquiring about.
- Specify the information you are seeking.
- Submit your request and the signed release.
- Cadet applicant request by email
- Fax to 717-772-0978
Federal agencies
Agencies conducting background investigations for access to secured federal systems should:
- Obtain a signed release from the person you are inquiring about.
- Submit your request and the signed release.
- Federal agency request by email (preferred method)
- Fax to 717-772-1436
- Mail to:
PSP Human Resource Office
ATTN: Personnel Records Coordinator
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg PA 17110
Note that all personnel records are in digital format. If necessary, appointments to review records can be made by the methods above or by calling 717-409-3496.