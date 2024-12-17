Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Request a Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team (RVAT) Assessment from the Pennsylvania State Police

    Call or email the RVAT unit for a free security assessment of your facility or event.

    Submit a request by email

    Free RVAT security assessments

    Certified professionals will examine ways to secure your site.

    The team

    RVAT team members are PA State Troopers trained as ASIS-certified physical security professionals.

    They specialize in threat analysis, explosive effects on structural design, and target hardening techniques.

    RVAT assesses:

    • Schools/Universities
    • Office Buildings
    • Warehouses
    • Commercial Buildings
    • Utility/Power Plants
    • Malls/Shopping Centers
    • Arenas/Stadiums
    • Amusement Parks
    • Fairgrounds
    • Hotels
    • Courthouses
    • Houses of Worship
    • Bridges/Tunnels
    • Special Events

    Annual Report

    Download the RVAT Commissioner’s Report.

    Contact RVAT

    Call the RVAT team

    717-346-4085

    Email the RVAT team

    ra-pspoffdomesticsecurity@pa.gov

    Related Services

    The State Police stand ready to assist residents and our partner law enforcement agencies. Check out our related services to find the best fit for your needs.