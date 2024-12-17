Request a Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team (RVAT) Assessment from the Pennsylvania State Police

Free RVAT security assessments
Certified professionals will examine ways to secure your site.
The team
RVAT team members are PA State Troopers trained as ASIS-certified physical security professionals.
They specialize in threat analysis, explosive effects on structural design, and target hardening techniques.
RVAT assesses:
- Schools/Universities
- Office Buildings
- Warehouses
- Commercial Buildings
- Utility/Power Plants
- Malls/Shopping Centers
- Arenas/Stadiums
- Amusement Parks
- Fairgrounds
- Hotels
- Courthouses
- Houses of Worship
- Bridges/Tunnels
- Special Events
Annual Report
Download the RVAT Commissioner’s Report.