Report Criminal Activity to Pennsylvania State Police

You can help in the fight against crime and terrorism. The Pennsylvania State Police encourages you to provide tips that will assist law enforcement.

Terrorism/Fugitive Tip Line

Use this number and email to report suspicious individuals or activity that may be associated with terrorists or terroristic activity and to report information on individuals listed on the PSP Ten Most Wanted Poster. Individuals reporting information will not necessarily be contacted.

See Something Send Something

See Something Send Something is a nationwide suspicious activity reporting app to help in the fight against terrorism. Downloads available for Apple and Android devices.



Drug Trafficking Tip Line

Report drug traffickers in your neighborhood 24 hours a day via this toll-free hotline.

Megan’s Law Tip Line

If you have information about an absconder or believe any of the information found within the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law registry is inaccurate, please contact the Megan's Law unit.

Underage Drinking Tip Line

Callers, who can remain anonymous, are asked to provide tips about planned events involving underage drinkers or about parties already underway.

Liquor Enforcement Complaint Hotline

The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement operates a toll-free hotline to receive complaints about violations of the Liquor Code. Please include the name and address of the licensee or speakeasy operator, days of the week or time of day the violations are occurring, or any other information that could assist the investigation. All information is kept confidential. Complaints may also be submitted via the Online Liquor Control Complaint FormOpens In A New Window.

PSP Tips

If you have information about a PA Tips post (on X (Twitter)​ and Facebook) or other crime, call the Call the PSP Tips Hotline. Each caller is assigned a special code number and can remain anonymous.