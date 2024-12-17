Renew Act 235 Lethal Weapons Training Certification

Waivers

Municipal Police Officers who are currently certified under Act 120 are waived of renewal training requirements but must still submit the TACS application for review.

Training waivers may be granted for other individuals who completed at least three (3) hours of formal law enforcement training within the past 5 years and/or law enforcement firearms training or qualification within the past year.

Recertification Steps

Log into the TACS website using your last name, full birthday, and full social security number to complete a renewal application and pay the $30 application fee. Correspondence will be sent to the email address provided, notifying you of the status of your application and providing instructions for further action. Upon receipt of official notification you have been approved, schedule training at an Act 235 certified school. A list of certified schools can be found on the Certified Schools page. It is your responsibility to schedule the training after receiving the approval letter. Once you have successfully completed training and the Act 235 certified school submits your grade, you will receive your new card in the mail.

Fees

The fee to recertify is ​$30.

Questions?

Contact us by email for more information or questions about Act 235 certification renewal.