Apply for Act 235 Lethal Weapons Training Certification

Applicants who meet the criteria above should use the TACS System to complete an online application.

Use your Keystone Login username and password to login into TACS. If you do not have a Keystone Login username and password, you can create one by selecting either “New User” or “Existing User not mapped to Keystone Login account.” Once you are in the system, select the Home Act 235 button and select the Basic Training Application. Scroll down to select Start Application.

Complete all required information on each screen and submit when you have finished. This will require a credit card payment of $50.00.

Waivers

Individuals with previous or current law enforcement certification or training may apply for waivers by answering questions and providing required documents within the application. Substantiating documents must be uploaded in the application. Documents that are mailed or faxed will not be attached to the application. No determinations regarding waivers will be made until the application has been submitted and reviewed by staff.