Relinquish Firearms in Accordance with the Pennsylvania Protection from Abuse Act or Conviction of a Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence

Relinquishment for Protection from Abuse Order

Upon the court order or other prohibition under U.S. Code, you can consign, lawfully transfer, or give for safekeeping firearms, weapons, or ammunition within 24 hours of service of a temporary or final order. Note there are exceptions not to relinquish immediately under 23 § 6108(a)(7)(i)(B). The items can be given to:

The county sheriff or appropriate law enforcement agency

A dealer licensed pursuant to 18 PaCS § 6113

6113 A commercial armory (not a family or household member)

An attorney with whom you share an attorney/client relationship

Relinquishment to the sheriff or a law enforcement agency

Firearms, weapons, or ammunition can be relinquished to the sheriff or an appropriate law enforcement agency for the duration of the order. They will provide a receipt, including a detailed description and condition of the weapon(s) and ammunition.

Relinquishment to a firearms dealer

Firearms, weapons, or ammunition can be relinquished to a firearms dealer. Use form SP 4-383B - Affidavit Relinquishment of Firearms Pursuant to 23 PA.C.S. § 6108.2 Protection from Abuse Order.

A dealer may charge a reasonable fee for accepting relinquishment and storage.

Relinquishment to a commercial armory or attorney

Firearms, weapons, or ammunition can be relinquished to a "third party" such as your attorney or a commercial armory. Report to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office shall:

Determine that the third party is not prohibited from possessing firearms

Use form SP 4-382 - Affidavit of Safekeeping by Third Party for Relinquishment of Firearms Pursuant to 23 PA.C.S § 6108.3



Relinquishment for Conviction of Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence

You must comply within 24 hours, giving the items to:

The county sheriff or appropriate law enforcement agency, or

A dealer licensed pursuant to 18 PaCS § 6113

Relinquishment to the sheriff or a law enforcement agency

Firearms, weapons, or ammunition can be relinquished to the sheriff or an appropriate law enforcement agency. They will provide a receipt, including a detailed description and condition of the weapon(s) and ammunition.

Relinquishment to a firearms dealer

Use form SP 4-383A - Affidavit Relinquishment of Firearms Pursuant to 18 PA.C.S. § 6105.2 Conviction for Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence.