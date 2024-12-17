Apply to have a DNA Sample Destroyed (DNA Expungement)

DNA expungement process
There are two ways samples and profiles are expunged: Mistaken submission and court order. If you attempt DNA expungement by any other method, it will not be granted.
Mistaken submission
You can request DNA expungement if you believe your DNA was submitted to the DNA database and databank in error. If PSP agrees, expungement will occur.
You are not eligible for DNA expungement if PSP has information that you were convicted or adjudicated delinquent of an offense requiring DNA sampling.
Court order
You can petition a court for a DNA expungement order if either:
- You requested DNA expungement because of mistaken submission, and the State Police incorrectly rejected the request, or
- Your DNA was taken because you were convicted or adjudicated delinquent of an offense requiring DNA sampling, and
- that conviction or adjudication was reversed by a court, and
- no appeal is pending
You are not eligible for DNA expungement if you have obtained a court order but have been convicted of an additional offense that also requires DNA sampling.
Notice of expungement
If your DNA sample and profile are expunged, we will inform you by mail.
After receiving a valid request for expungement or a valid court order, PSP will process the DNA expungement at no cost. You (and your attorney, if applicable) will receive written notification within 60 days after DNA expungement has occurred.
Contact us
Where to mail your form or court order
Mistaken submission
If you’ve completed the Erroneous DNA Submission Removal Request form, mail it to:
Pennsylvania State Police
Bureau of Forensic Services
Forensic DNA Division
Attn: DNA Expungements (Erroneous Submission)
80 North Westmoreland Avenue
Greensburg PA 15601
Court order
If you petition a court for a DNA expungement order, the court is required to forward a certified copy of that order to PSP. An acceptable copy of a court order is certified by either the clerk of courts or the prothonotary.
If you believe the court has not forwarded a certified copy, mail it to:
Pennsylvania State Police
Bureau of Forensic Services
Forensic DNA Division
Attn: DNA Expungements
80 North Westmoreland Avenue
Greensburg PA 15601