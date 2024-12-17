Apply to have a DNA Sample Destroyed (DNA Expungement)

Mistaken submission

You can request DNA expungement if you believe your DNA was submitted to the DNA database and databank in error. If PSP agrees, expungement will occur.

You are not eligible for DNA expungement if PSP has information that you were convicted or adjudicated delinquent of an offense requiring DNA sampling.

Court order

You can petition a court for a DNA expungement order if either:

You requested DNA expungement because of mistaken submission, and the State Police incorrectly rejected the request, or Your DNA was taken because you were convicted or adjudicated delinquent of an offense requiring DNA sampling, and that conviction or adjudication was reversed by a court, and

no appeal is pending

You are not eligible for DNA expungement if you have obtained a court order but have been convicted of an additional offense that also requires DNA sampling.