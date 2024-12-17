Apply for Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspection Training

Course Details

There will be one North American Standard Inspection class for driver, vehicle, and load inspection certification.

2025 North American Standard Driver, Vehicle, & Load Inspection – July 14 - August 1

This course is designed to certify inspectors to conduct commercial driver and vehicle inspections as authorized by the Commonwealth vehicle code.

Applicant requirements:

Agency must be located in a county with a high Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crash rate

Agency’s area of jurisdiction must have high CMV traffic volume on highways

Agency must be full-time, full-service police department with 24/7/365 coverage

Officer must be full-time

Course objectives include:

Guidance on basic driver/vehicle inspection

U.S. Federal Motor Carrier safety regulations review

North American standard out-of-service criteria review

Guidance on enforcement in Pennsylvania

Program requirements:

Full attendance of 120 hours of training

Successful completion of course, including passage of two online tests

This course is held at the CVSD Training Facility in Harrisburg, Dauphin County. Check the latest application for dates and full class description.

Other costs and supplies

Lodging, transportation, and meals are not provided.

Attendees must bring a laptop that meets minimum performance requirements and a printer. Computer specifications and inspection software will be provided.

Email your application

Submit your completed application by emailing the CVSD.