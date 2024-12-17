Skip to main content

    Apply for Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspection Training

    The Commercial Vehicle Safety Division (CVSD) offers free training for police officers. If you want to attend this in-person course, download and complete the application, and email it.

    Download the Application

    Course Details

    There will be one North American Standard Inspection class for driver, vehicle, and load inspection certification.

    This course is designed to certify inspectors to conduct commercial driver and vehicle inspections as authorized by the Commonwealth vehicle code.

    Applicant requirements:

    • Agency must be located in a county with a high Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crash rate
    • Agency’s area of jurisdiction must have high CMV traffic volume on highways
    • Agency must be full-time, full-service police department with 24/7/365 coverage
    • Officer must be full-time

    Course objectives include:

    • Guidance on basic driver/vehicle inspection
    • U.S. Federal Motor Carrier safety regulations review
    • North American standard out-of-service criteria review
    • Guidance on enforcement in Pennsylvania

    Program requirements:

    • Full attendance of 120 hours of training
    • Successful completion of course, including passage of two online tests

    This course is held at the CVSD Training Facility in Harrisburg, Dauphin County. Check the latest application for dates and full class description.

    Other costs and supplies

    Lodging, transportation, and meals are not provided.

    Attendees must bring a laptop that meets minimum performance requirements and a printer. Computer specifications and inspection software will be provided.

    Email your application

    Submit your completed application by emailing the CVSD.

