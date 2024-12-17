Apply for Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspection Training

Course Details
There will be one North American Standard Inspection class for driver, vehicle, and load inspection certification.
- 2025 North American Standard Driver, Vehicle, & Load Inspection – July 14 - August 1
This course is designed to certify inspectors to conduct commercial driver and vehicle inspections as authorized by the Commonwealth vehicle code.
Applicant requirements:
- Agency must be located in a county with a high Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crash rate
- Agency’s area of jurisdiction must have high CMV traffic volume on highways
- Agency must be full-time, full-service police department with 24/7/365 coverage
- Officer must be full-time
Course objectives include:
- Guidance on basic driver/vehicle inspection
- U.S. Federal Motor Carrier safety regulations review
- North American standard out-of-service criteria review
- Guidance on enforcement in Pennsylvania
Program requirements:
- Full attendance of 120 hours of training
- Successful completion of course, including passage of two online tests
This course is held at the CVSD Training Facility in Harrisburg, Dauphin County. Check the latest application for dates and full class description.
Other costs and supplies
Lodging, transportation, and meals are not provided.
Attendees must bring a laptop that meets minimum performance requirements and a printer. Computer specifications and inspection software will be provided.
Email your application
Submit your completed application by emailing the CVSD.