Apply for Commercial Vehicle Weighing and Measurement Training

Course Details
This course is designed to certify officers in the use of commercial vehicle size and weight measuring equipment as required by the Pennsylvania vehicle code.
Course objectives include:
- Guidance on proper size and weight measuring
- Proper equipment operation
- Legal review of cases involving size and weight enforcement
- Vehicle code review regarding size, weight and load
Program requirements:
- Full attendance
- Successful completion of course, including passage of written test
The 2026 Municipal Size & Weight training will be held in two locations.
- Philadelphia – June 15-18
Apply to Philadelphia training
- Pittsburgh – June 29 - July 2
Apply to Pittsburgh training
Costs and supplies
Lodging, transportation, and meals are not provided.
Attendees will need to bring writing utensils, highlighters, note paper, and a calculator.
Email your application
Submit your completed application by emailing the CVSD.