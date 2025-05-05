Skip to main content

    Apply for Commercial Vehicle Weighing and Measurement Training

    The Commercial Vehicle Safety Division (CVSD) offers free training for police officers. If you want to attend an in-person course, download and complete the application, and email it.

    Philadelphia application
    Pittsburgh application

    Course Details

    This course is designed to certify officers in the use of commercial vehicle size and weight measuring equipment as required by the Pennsylvania vehicle code.

    Course objectives include:

    • Guidance on proper size and weight measuring
    • Proper equipment operation
    • Legal review of cases involving size and weight enforcement
    • Vehicle code review regarding size, weight and load

    Program requirements:

    • Full attendance
    • Successful completion of course, including passage of written test

    The 2026 Municipal Size & Weight training will be held in two locations.

    Costs and supplies

    Lodging, transportation, and meals are not provided.

    Attendees will need to bring writing utensils, highlighters, note paper, and a calculator.

    Email your application

    Submit your completed application by emailing the CVSD.