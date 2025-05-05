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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Pennsylvania State Police

    Subscribe to Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Release Reports

    Learn how to be notified when a PSP station or office publishes a Public Information Release Report (PIRR) by subscribing.

    Visit the PIRR page

    Overview

    PIRRs are reports, or press releases, from a PSP office or station about incidents that have occurred in that area. They may also contain information regarding public safety or other matters of local interest.

    PSP locations that post PIRRs

    • PSP stations
    • Bureau of Gaming Enforcement offices
    • Bureau of Liquor Enforcement offices

    The Computer Crime Task Force posts PIRRs through the station that covers the area of each investigation.

    Subscribe to a PIRR feed

    Follow the directions on the PIRR page to find a PSP location to subscribe to.

    When a PIRR is uploaded by a PSP location you subscribe to, you will receive an email message linking to the document.