Subscribe to Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Release Reports

Overview

PIRRs are reports, or press releases, from a PSP office or station about incidents that have occurred in that area. They may also contain information regarding public safety or other matters of local interest.

PSP locations that post PIRRs

PSP stations

Bureau of Gaming Enforcement offices

Bureau of Liquor Enforcement offices

The Computer Crime Task Force posts PIRRs through the station that covers the area of each investigation.

Follow the directions on the PIRR page to find a PSP location to subscribe to.

When a PIRR is uploaded by a PSP location you subscribe to, you will receive an email message linking to the document.