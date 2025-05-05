Submit PA Uniform Crime Reporting Data

The Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting System (PAUCRS) allows Commonwealth police agencies to provide crime statistics of their jurisdictions. More than 1,000 agencies provide data to this program.

These data statistics are accessed by the media, legislators, academia, and the public at the PAUCRS Public Portal.



Reporting Data



The PAUCRS handles both summary and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data entries.

The system is user-friendly, providing:

Online help

Data entry guides

Real-time editing

Downloadable forms

Agencies that want to contribute to this program should contact the PAUCRS Help Desk for access.