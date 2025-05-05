Submit PA Uniform Crime Reporting Data

Overview
The Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting System (PAUCRS) allows Commonwealth police agencies to provide crime statistics of their jurisdictions. More than 1,000 agencies provide data to this program.
These data statistics are accessed by the media, legislators, academia, and the public at the PAUCRS Public Portal.
Reporting Data
The PAUCRS handles both summary and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data entries.
The system is user-friendly, providing:
- Online help
- Data entry guides
- Real-time editing
- Downloadable forms
Agencies that want to contribute to this program should contact the PAUCRS Help Desk for access.