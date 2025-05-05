Skip to main content

    Submit PA Uniform Crime Reporting Data

    If you want to submit crime data to the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting System (PAUCRS) for your agency, call the PAUCRS Help Desk to get access.

    Visit the PAUCRS site
    Visit the PAUCRS Public Portal

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting System (PAUCRS) allows Commonwealth police agencies to provide crime statistics of their jurisdictions. More than 1,000 agencies provide data to this program.

    These data statistics are accessed by the media, legislators, academia, and the public at the PAUCRS Public Portal.

    Reporting Data

    The PAUCRS handles both summary and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data entries.

    The system is user-friendly, providing:

    • Online help
    • Data entry guides
    • Real-time editing
    • Downloadable forms

    Agencies that want to contribute to this program should contact the PAUCRS Help Desk for access.

    For more information

    PAUCRS Help Desk

    Contact us to request access or for questions about using PAUCRS.

    866-782-7711

