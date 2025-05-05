Request a Municipal or Regional Police Speed Enforcement Agreement

Overview
A municipal or regional police agency chief or director can enter into an intergovernmental agreement with PSP to enforce speed restrictions on a limited access or divided highway in their jurisdiction.
Such agreements are in accordance with Title 75, Vehicle Code, Section 6109(a)(11).
Request procedure
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1
Fill out the agreement form
The agency head should download and complete the Speed Enforcement Intergovernmental Agreement.
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2
Sign and date the completed form
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3
Mail the form
Mail or deliver the completed, signed form to the PSP station responsible for the geographic location of the highway where the speed enforcement will occur.
Approval
If approved, the form will be:
- Signed by the Bureau of Patrol director
- Returned by mail
Additional requests
If your agency wishes to enforce speed restrictions elsewhere, a separate agreement form should be submitted for each highway.