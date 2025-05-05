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    Request a Municipal or Regional Police Speed Enforcement Agreement

    Learn how agency directors or chiefs who wish to conduct speed enforcement on a limited access or divided highway can enter into an agreement with the State Police.

    Download the form

    Overview

    A municipal or regional police agency chief or director can enter into an intergovernmental agreement with PSP to enforce speed restrictions on a limited access or divided highway in their jurisdiction.

    Such agreements are in accordance with Title 75, Vehicle Code, Section 6109(a)(11).

    Request procedure

    1. 1

      Fill out the agreement form

      The agency head should download and complete the Speed Enforcement Intergovernmental Agreement.

    2. 2

      Sign and date the completed form

    3. 3

      Mail the form

      Mail or deliver the completed, signed form to the PSP station responsible for the geographic location of the highway where the speed enforcement will occur.

    Approval

    If approved, the form will be:

    • Signed by the Bureau of Patrol director
    • Returned by mail

    Additional requests

    If your agency wishes to enforce speed restrictions elsewhere, a separate agreement form should be submitted for each highway.