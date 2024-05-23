Skip to main content

    File a Milk Hauler Monthly Report

    File through the Milk Accounting and Regulatory System - required effective with January 2025 milk hauling activity (report due February 28, 2025)

    You must have a Greenport account to file your milk hauler monthly report online.  Use the Greenport account you use to file your milk hauler license application.  If you do not have a Greenport account, instructions for setting one up are here

    Log into the Milk Accounting and Regulatory System to file your PMB79.

    Instructions for completing and filing the PMB79 are here.

    Contact Keith Hay at 717-798-4624 or Forrest Carlough at 717-836-3865 for assistance filing your report.

    Contact Jon Dadigan at 717-705-4687 for assistance setting up a Greenport account.

     

    Monthly Report Forms for use through December 2024 milk hauling activity (report due January 31, 2025)

    PDF

    Word

    Excel