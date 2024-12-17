Submit a Project for Environmental Review

As of February 22, 2021, the PA SHPO is requesting all submissions for Environmental Review under Section 106 and the Pennsylvania History Code be made through PA-SHARE. Providing detailed and accurate project information facilitates PA SHPO review and response time. PA SHPO's legally mandated review period is within 30 days of receiving a complete project submittal. PA SHPO makes every effort to provide comments within this time frame. When providing information, please be aware that environmental review extends to the entire project area, whether licensed, permitted, or funded in whole or in part by a state or federal agency.

Identification of Historic Properties

One of the first steps in the environmental review process involves identifying resources that may be affected by a project. The federal agency, its applicant, or authorized consultant must make a "reasonable and good faith effort" to identify any significant historic resources within the project area. These resources may already be known or they may be found through a survey of the project area. The PA SHPO's inventory of previously-identified resources is available online through PA-SHARE. If further investigations are warranted for a project, consultants should follow all applicable PA SHPO survey standards.

Before conducting survey work, it is important to have a clear understanding of the needed scope of work and to submit a survey proposal for approval through PA-SHARE. You can also contact the appropriate reviewer to discuss the level of effort needed to identify historic properties within your project area.