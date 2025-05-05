Request Copies of State Land Records

Overview
Land records include applications, warrants, surveys, returns of surveys, and patents from Record Group 17, Records of the Commonwealth Land Office.
Commonwealth land records only document transactions between the Penns or the post-revolutionary Commonwealth and the first purchaser(s) of each tract of land. The search does not cover county deed books and indexes.
You can learn more about this collection by exploring our land records research guide.
Access to digitized records
The following records are available online:
Costs and requirements
Requesting a basic records search
If you don't know the document number or page number for a land record, you'll first need to request a basic records search. You'll need provide the:
- Full name of the land purchaser, the applicant, the warrantee, or patentee
- County in which the land was owned
- Approximate date of the transaction
It may also be necessary to know the county and municipality that the land tract was part of at the time a Land Office document was written.
The cost of a basic records search is $20 per name or tract per county. This search fee includes the cost of copying up to ten standard (8.5" x 11") pages, single sided. More copies will be provided once you submit the appropriate order form and payment.
Requesting copies of specific records
If you know the document number or page number for a land record, you can request a copy of it. You'll need to provide the:
- Full name of the land purchaser, the applicant, the warrantee, or patentee
- County in which the land was owned
- Approximate date of the transaction
- Application number, warrant number, survey book, and page number, or patent book and page number (depending on the records you're requesting)
No search fee applies for record requests. The costs for copies are:
- $5 each for uncertified copies
- $20 each for certified copies
How to request copies
-
1
Fill out and submit the online request form.
You should use the online request form for land records to make your request.
After you submit your order, you’ll receive an email confirmation with the total cost and payment options.
-
2
Submit the payment for your request.
You can pay by credit card using the link in the email confirmation. Alternatively, you can send a check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Our mailing address is:
Pennsylvania State Archives
1681 North Sixth Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106
-
3
The Archives staff will review and respond to your request.
Allow 2–3 weeks for us to process your request.
-
1
Download and fill out the printable request form.
You should use the printable land records order form to make your request.
-
2
Mail in the request form and your payment.
For payment, we accept checks or money orders made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Our mailing address is:
Pennsylvania State Archives
1681 North Sixth St.
Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106
-
3
The Archives staff will review and respond to your request.
Allow 2–3 weeks for us to process your request.
Resources
Questions?
For help, contact the Pennsylvania State Archives at ra-statearchives@pa.gov.