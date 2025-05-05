Request Copies of State Land Records

Costs and requirements

Requesting a basic records search

If you don't know the document number or page number for a land record, you'll first need to request a basic records search. You'll need provide the:

Full name of the land purchaser, the applicant, the warrantee, or patentee

County in which the land was owned

Approximate date of the transaction

It may also be necessary to know the county and municipality that the land tract was part of at the time a Land Office document was written.

The cost of a basic records search is $20 per name or tract per county. This search fee includes the cost of copying up to ten standard (8.5" x 11") pages, single sided. More copies will be provided once you submit the appropriate order form and payment.

Requesting copies of specific records

If you know the document number or page number for a land record, you can request a copy of it. You'll need to provide the:

Application number, warrant number, survey book, and page number, or patent book and page number (depending on the records you're requesting)

No search fee applies for record requests. The costs for copies are: