The Historic District Act (Act 167 of 1961)

The Historic District Act is one of two pieces of state enabling legislation that allow municipalities to enact local historic preservation ordinances. The law authorizes cities, boroughs, and townships to designate areas within their communities as historic districts, require property owners to receive a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) before altering or demolishing a historic building, and appoint a Historic Architectural Review Board to review COA applications.

As the name implies, the Historic District Act is best utilized in communities where there is a concentration of buildings and historic places in close proximity to each other (i.e. residential neighborhoods or commercial districts). It has been used in rural communities as well, including the designation of the entire township of Oley in Berks County as a local historic district in 2005. The SHPO's Cultural Resources GIS allows you to search for information related to local historic districts established under the Historic District Act.

The state legislation requires that the Pennsylvania Historical amp; Museum Commission certify the boundaries of a historic district prior to a municipality enforcing the design review and COA requirements. The Certification Policy and Checklist provides detailed information about the requirements and process for requesting certification. Please contact your Community Preservation Coordinator to discuss your community's plans prior to submitting certification requests.