Report a Missing or Damaged Historical Marker

Overview
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission's (PHMC) historical marker program captures the stories of people, places, events, and innovations that have affected the lives of Pennsylvanians. PHMC has installed nearly 2,600 historical markers statewide.
If you notice a missing or damaged marker, you can report it to PHMC.
How to file a report
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1
Confirm that it's a Commonwealth historical marker.
PHMC only maintains official Commonwealth historical markers. We don't maintain Keystone Town Markers or local historical markers.
You can use our marker search to identify official markers and see if they've been reported as missing.
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2
Contact the historical marker program staff.
Email us at ra-phmarkers@pa.gov and provide the following information:
- Title of the marker
- Condition of the marker (damaged or missing)
- Image of the marker if damaged
- Approximate location of the marker
- Contact information of property owner
If the marker has been separated from its post, let us know. We'll arrange for safe storage until our marker contractor can retrieve it.
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3
PHMC will arrange for the marker to be repaired or replaced.
The marker contractor will place a yellow maintenance tag on the post when the marker is removed.
Only a limited number of historical markers can be restored each year, so it may take time for the marker to be replaced.