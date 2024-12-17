Contact the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    PHMC

    Mailing Address

    Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission
    State Museum Building
    300 North Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-3362

    Executive Offices are located in the State Museum Building. See contact information above.

    Email Contacts 

    For questions/comments in the following areas please contact the following

    About the website
    ra-hm-webmaster@pa.gov.

    Archival research topics and holdings at the archives
    ra-statearchives@pa.gov.

    Local government record management,
    RA-LocalGovernment@pa.gov.

    State records management
    Ra-staterecordsmgmt@pa.gov.

    Historic and archaeological project review under Section 106 and the PA History code, please refer to our Historic Preservation contact information.

     

    Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office

    Commonwealth Keystone Building
    400 North Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 783-8946

    Historic Preservation staff directory

    Bureau of Historic Sites and Museums

    Commonwealth Keystone Building
    400 North Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-2723

    Pennsylvania State Archives

    Mailing address:

    1681 N. Sixth St. 

    Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106

    Phone: (717) 783-3281

    Email the State Archives staff

    State Museum of Pennsylvania

    300 North Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-6778