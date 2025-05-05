Apply for a Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grant

Overview

The Historical & Archival Records Care grant program was established by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB). The program assists nonprofits and local governments with the preservation of historically valuable original documents.

The grants are administered on a competitive basis. Funding for the awards is for two years. Grants will be awarded based on review of the application by a subcommittee of SHRAB members.

Projects related to works-of-art, textiles, artifacts, and museum objects are not eligible for this grant.