Application Instructions
FFY2024 Application Deadline – February 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM
- Review and understand the FY2024 CLG Project Grant Guidelines & Instructions.
- Contact your regional Community Preservation Coordinator by December 29, 2023 if you plan to submit a CLG grant.
- Complete the FY2024 Certified Local Government Grant Application and FY2024 CLG Project Grant Signature Page.
- Submit all application materials by email to RA-PHCLG@pa.gov by 4:00 pm.
* Please contact your Community Preservation Coordinator for fillable Word versions of the application and signature page if needed.
Who May Apply
Only Certified Local Governments in Pennsylvania who have signed a Master CLG Grant Contract are eligible to apply for Project Grants.
General Conditions
- CLG Project Grants will be made in the amounts of $3,000 - $25,000.
- Project Grants are reimbursement grants.
- All Grants require a minimum cash match equal to 10, 25, or 50% of the grant award, depending on the type of project.
- All grantees will receive 10 percent of the grant award for administrative overhead, consistent with Federal guidelines.
- Project Grants will generally be awarded under the CLG Master Grant Contract between the Commonwealth and the CLG. Third-Party Administration and Grant pooling is permissible under certain conditions.
FFY2024 Funding Priorities
- Projects that implement one or more recommendations of a Periodic Program Evaluation or help the municipality meet the CLG Ongoing Performance Standards.
- Efforts to integrate historic preservation into economic and community development, disaster or hazard mitigation planning, or resiliency planning practices.
- Updating survey and or National Register nominations to reflect under-represented communities or histories.
- Efforts to increase the accessibility of municipal resources.
- Efforts to increase public participation in historic preservation.
Eligible CLG Grant Activities
CLG Project Grants may be used for the following types of projects:
- Planning and ordinances
- Design Guidelines
- Surveys and Inventories of historic properties
- National Register Nominations and Determinations of Eligibility
- Revitalization/Reuse Studies and Plans
- Public Education programs
- Design Assistance
- Shared Services/Circuit Rider
- Other project types that are not listed above will be considered, provided they do not involve construction activities.
All consultants and contractors engaged to work on Project Grants must be selected via a competitive process in accordance with the CLG Grant Consultant Selection Guidelines.
Ineligible Activities
- Brick-and-mortar construction projects are not eligible for CLG Project Grants.
- Grant funds may not be used to support the survey, evaluation, or recordation of resources conducted in anticipation of a project requiring a State or Federal permit, license, or funding (i.e. projects that will undergo a Section 106 or State History Code review). Similarly, CLG funds may not be used to undertake mitigation activities performed as a condition or precondition for obtaining a state or federal permit or license.
Funding Match Requirements
- CLG Project Grants require a minimum cash match equal to 10, 25, or 50 percent of the grant award, depending on the project type.
- The cash match may come from any non-Federal source (i.e., municipal funds, state funds, or private funds). The only eligible Federal source for matching funds is the Community Development Block Grant program.
Grant Period and Timetable
The Application Submission Deadline for Federal FY 2024 is February 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM.
Following the execution of a Funding Release by the PA SHPO, the grantee will be notified that they may proceed with the project. Projects may start April 1, 2024 (if approved) and must be complete by September 30, 2026.
*Projects will not be extended beyond the initial implementation period.
Pooling CLG Grants and Third-Party Administration
CLG Project Grants may, under certain conditions, be administered by a designated third party. Designation of a third party to administer a grant is not a procurement action. The designated party may be another certified local government, a commercial firm, a nonprofit entity or an educational institution. This option authorizes the Commonwealth to contract directly with the Third Party rather than the municipality to manage the project.
Under certain conditions grants may be pooled by Certified Local Governments for specific purposes. For example, several CLGs could pool a grant to share the services of a preservation professional who could travel among the CLGs as a "circuit rider". Pooling is available only among local governments that are certified.
CLGs interested in pursuing this type of funding arrangement should contact their regional Community Preservation Coordinator early in the application process.
Maximum Number of Awards
- Eligible applicants may submit only one application for a CLG Project Grant in a single application round.
- Applicants meeting the relevant eligibility requirements may apply for and receive one CLG Project grant and one type of Keystone Historic Preservation grant (either Construction or Project grant) in a fiscal year.
- A CLG may have an open Project Grant, Mini-Grant, and Scholarship at the same time, provided each grant is for a different project.
Terms and Conditions
In order to be eligible to receive a portion of the local share of the federal Historic Preservation Fund allocation to Pennsylvania, the Department of the Interior requires that each Certified Local Government:
- Must comply with the conditions of its Certification Agreement;
- Must meet the federal standards of the Office of Management and Budget Circular A-102 (Common Rule) "Grants and Cooperative Agreements with Local Governments";
- Must be auditable in accordance with OMB Circular A-133, "Audits of States, Local Governments, and Non-Profit Organizations", Appendix A "Data Collection Form (Form SF-SAC)," and Appendix B "April 1999 Compliance Supplement";
- Must adhere to all required administrative procedures in OMB Circular A-87 (Revised 5/10/04), "Cost Principles for State, Local and Indian Tribal Governments";
- Must adhere to any requirements mandated by the United States Congress regarding use of federal historic preservation funds. (The State Historic Preservation Office will advise Certified Local Governments of any new directives.); and
- Must adhere to requirements specified by the State Historic Preservation Office in the Master Grant Contract and Funding Release.
Contact
If you have questions about the CLG Grant program, please contact the Community Preservation Coordinator for your region.
Western Region
Bill Callahan
(412) 912-6692
Central Region
Frank Grumbine
(717) 772-5071
Eastern Region
Megan McNish
(215) 219-3824