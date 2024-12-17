Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office

Certified Local Government Project Grants

CLG Project grants are for studies, plans, programs, and tools that help a community build capacity, implement effective preservation programs, and meet the Ongoing Performance Standards of the CLG program. These grants are generally for projects with larger budgets and longer timelines as opposed to short-term needs. Project grants may be up to $25,000 and a cash match equal to either 10 percent, 25 percent, or 50 percent of the total project cost, depending on the type of activity being funded. All project grants must produce tangible products and benefits.

Grant funds may be used to create standalone products or be leveraged to contribute to larger efforts such as a community’s comprehensive planning process or Main Street program. Examples of eligible projects include design guidelines, revitalization and preservation plans, comprehensive plan elements, historic resource surveys, National Register nominations, and educational or training programs.