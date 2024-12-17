Skip to main content

    Purchase a Hunting and Trapping License

    Information about how to get licensed and stay legal.

    2024-25 Hunting License Menu

    Where to Purchase a Hunting License

    Buy Online

    Purchase a hunting license online through our licensing platform HuntFishPA.

    Buy In-Person

    Purchase a hunting license at one of our many licensing agents.

    How to Purchase a Hunting License

    Licenses and Permits NOT available online

    Permits for Hunters & Trappers with Disabilities are available through an approval process. 

    Resident Lifetime Disabled Veteran licenses are available at participating county treasurer locations only.  Resident Disabled Veteran licenses (validation needed every year) for 100% and 60-99% disability ratings are available online, at participating county treasurer locations and at PGC Offices.

    Additional Licensing Information

    Licenses and Permits Information

    License Types

    Licensing FAQ

    Hunting License Sales Report

