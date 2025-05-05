Apply for an Elk License

One bonus point is earned for each unsuccessful application. If you are unsuccessful in drawing you would earn 1 bonus point.

Bonus points serve as a multiplier and your name is entered in the drawing for as many bonus points as you have, effectively increasing the probability of drawing a license.

You can check your bonus points through the Pennsylvania Automated License System (PALS) by logging into your existing account on huntfish.pa.gov. After verifying your personal information you will notice an Applications and Points section on the left side of the page towards the bottom. Point totals are listed separately for each season. If you believe there is an error, please contact the License Division at 717-787-2084.