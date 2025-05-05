Apply for an Elk License

Hunt Elk in Pennsylvania
Preliminary Seasons
- Archery Season: Sept. 12-27, 2026
- Regular Season - First: Oct. 3-11
- Regular Season - Second: Oct. 31-Nov. 8
- Regular Season - Third: Jan. 9-17, 2027
Drawing: The annual drawing for elk licenses will take place Sunday, July 26, 2026 during the Elk Expo at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.
Preliminary approval has been granted to transition elk applications to a simplified license structure. Under this change, all elk seasons would be applied for through a single application, consolidating all bonus points accumulated by hunters since 2003. The application cost would be $35.91, which covers all seasons.
One bonus point is earned for each unsuccessful application. If you are unsuccessful in drawing you would earn 1 bonus point.
Bonus points serve as a multiplier and your name is entered in the drawing for as many bonus points as you have, effectively increasing the probability of drawing a license.
You can check your bonus points through the Pennsylvania Automated License System (PALS) by logging into your existing account on huntfish.pa.gov. After verifying your personal information you will notice an Applications and Points section on the left side of the page towards the bottom. Point totals are listed separately for each season. If you believe there is an error, please contact the License Division at 717-787-2084.
How to apply: How To Apply For A Pennsylvania Elk Hunting License Online (Youtube)
2026 Elk Application Period: May 1, 2026 to July 12, 2026
Apply Online: Visit HuntFishPA site to apply for the elk license drawing and check the status of your application.
Applicant Options: For most of the seasons, there are four options when an applicant applies.
- Antlered Only: Applicant is only interested in hunting antlered elk.
- Antlerless Only: Applicant is only interested in hunting antlerless elk.
- Either-Sex: Applicant is interested in hunting either antlered or antlerless elk.
- Point-Only: Applicant is NOT included in the current years drawing but is awarded the bonus point.
More information:
For more details, consult: Elk Hunt Zone Descriptions, Annual Elk Harvest Maps, 2025 Elk Hunt Map Book. 2025 Elk License Flyer the Game Commission Mapping Center and maps of the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources' state forests.
The 2026 Elk Check Station will be located at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 134 Homestead Dr., PA 15821, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Opening dates will be announced soon) GPS coordinates are 41.3233 N and 78.3684 W. Cell coverage on the elk range is sparse.
Results from the Elk Check Station (near real-time map)
All elk harvested during the general season must be brought to the check station within 24 hours of harvest. Weight and several biological samples will be collect by Game Commission biologists.
The check station is open to the public. A variety of vendors and educational displays and programs will be available. The Elk County Visitor Center will be open every day from 8 a.m. until the close of the check station and a presentation on the history of elk in the commonwealth will run every 30 minutes in the theater.
Note: The check station for the late and archery seasons will be held at the Game Commission Maintenance Building at 3508 Winslow Hill Rd. Benezette, PA 15821. Hours are 1000-1200 everyday of the season. Hunters will be notified of additional details via mail.
Regulations: Please consult the current Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest for details about this year's elk hunt.
Elk are Large Animals: An adult bull may weigh 600-1,000 pounds and an adult cow may weigh 400-600 pounds. Part of your hunt plan should include how to field-dress and move the animal from the kill site to your vehicle and on to the check station. Regulations prohibit the use of motorized vehicles, including ATVs on state-owned property, with few exceptions. The animal may be skinned and quartered and packed out by horses or mules or on pack boards. Hunters should bring plenty of help. Any number of unlicensed persons may accompany hunters as long as they wear the required fluorescent orange and do not participate in the hunt itself or carry a firearm. Persons just accompanying an elk hunter are not required to have an elk guide permit.
Where can I get detailed information about individual elk hunt zone boundaries?
Archery Elk Shot Placement (video 2:44)
To check the status of an Elk License Application: Go to huntfish.pa.gov. Log into your account and scroll to the bottom left-hand corner under "Applications and Points", your Bonus Points awarded to date will be displayed. Click "Submitted Applications" to check the status of an application for the current license year.
Persons interested in becoming a guide for Pennsylvania elk hunters should contact the Special Permits Enforcement Division at 717-783-8164.
