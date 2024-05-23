Submit a Proposal for the Clean Water Procurement Program

Funds available under the PENNVEST Clean Water Procurement Program (CWPP) include funds appropriated to PENNVEST for the purpose of the program, amounts made available from the Clean Streams Fund under Section 1712-A.2(c)(2), federal money appropriated to or authorized for the purpose of the program, money received from another governmental agency through an interagency agreement or memorandum of understanding, a gift or other contribution from a public or private source, or returns on money dedicated to the program, including interest on loans, investment interest or refunds.

In 2022, the Commonwealth appropriated $22,000,000 for the PENNVEST Clean Water Procurement Program, and an additional $6,000,000 was appropriated in 2024.