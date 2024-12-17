Apply for PENNVEST Funding

Overview
A completed PENNVEST application provides the details needed for our team to determine if a project and applicant are eligible for funding, if the project has completed the necessary requirements to receive a funding offer, and to determine which of PENNVEST’s funding sources is the most appropriate to finance the project.
Before You Start Your Application
-
1
Schedule a Planning Session
All funding applicants must first schedule a consultation meeting with the PENNVEST Project Specialist assigned to the project's region to discuss the project details as well as funding and permit requirements.
The PENNVEST Project Specialist will coordinate with a DEP Regional Representative to attend as well.
Who Should Attend the Meeting?
- Project Representatives
- Project Solicitor
- Project Engineer
- Local/County Planning Representatives
What is Discussed in the Meeting?
- The project sponsor offers a description of the project.
- The DEP representative describes the DEP process including technical aspects, the ranking process, requirements, permits, and timeframes.
- The PENNVEST Project Specialist will describe the PENNVEST steps including the application and review process as well as a funding package estimate.
- The Local/County Planning representatives will provide land use consistency comments and guidance.
-
2
Know When to Apply
You can start an application at any time. Each board meeting date has an application cut-off deadline for a project to be considered for funding approval by the PENNVEST board of directors in that quarter.
-
3
Create Credentials in Keystone Login
An application is submitted through the PV Portal which uses Keystone Login credentials to enter this secure area. Before applying, you must already hold or create an account through Keystone Login. The Keystone Login username and password you create will provide you with a single, secure user credential that is used to access multiple Commonwealth online services.
If you already have a Keystone Login username and password, you do not need to register again.
A new Keystone Login registration may take 2-3 business days for the account to be established. You will receive an e-mail with instructions when the registration process has been completed.
-
4
Understand the Online Funding Request Website
Prior to beginning an application, we recommend you familiarize yourself with the Online Funding Request process and system. The PENNVEST project management team has created a valuable training showing the step-by-step process to apply for PENNVEST funding.
When the four pre-application steps are completed, your project is construction-ready, with all DEP permits and environmental approvals in hand, you are ready to begin the funding application process.
System Requirements for the PV Portal
Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome is required to use all PENNVEST on-line applications. Although most PENNVEST on-line applications may run successfully in other browsers, Microsoft Edge is currently the platform recommended to run the PENNVEST applications at this time, with Google Chrome being the only other adequate alternative.
Adobe Acrobat Version 10 is required to view Adobe Acrobat “PDF” files available in PENNVEST on-line applications. Adobe's Free Reader is available at Adobe's website: https://get.adobe.com/reader/.
Display Settings for PENNVEST applications have been configured to optimally fit in a 1024x769 pixel screen area.
If a Pop-Up Blocker is installed on your browser, you should give the blocker permission to allow pop-ups from PENNVEST websites. Contact your system administrator if you need help with changing the settings.