Submit a Damage Claim to PennDOT

If you've experienced damage to your vehicle or property and would like to submit a claim to the Commonwealth, please file an insurance claim against the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth's Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) within the Department of General Services is responsible for determining if a claim should be paid. FARM is not associated with PennDOT.

As of Feb. 1, 2022, customers are no longer required to contact the PennDOT county office first. Instead, all claims must be filed directly with FARM.

Whenever a Commonwealth employee or Commonwealth-owned vehicle is involved in an incident in which a third-party or their property is damaged, or the damage occurs on Commonwealth-owned property, FARM is responsible for investigating and adjudicating claims reported by the third-party in accordance with PA C.S.A. Title 42 § 8522.



When an incident occurs, all parties should clearly document:



When the incident occurred (time & date)

Where the incident occurred

What happened

The extent of damage sustained

Any police notification and/or response

Take photos of the damage, incident scene, etc.

If a Commonwealth vehicle was involved, provide the name of the driver, license plate number of the vehicle, and vehicle unit number

If an individual wishes to file a claim for damages, the incident should be immediately reported to the Commonwealth agency that allegedly caused the damage. Additionally, the claimant must submit an incident online via the Origami Risk portal. Once the notice of incident is received by FARM via the Origami Risk portal, FARM will review it, and a status update will be provided to you via email.





